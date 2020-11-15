Report: Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater Undergoing MRI After Knee Injury vs. Bucs

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's status for Week 11 is unknown after he suffered a right knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and did not return.



Bridgewater is undergoing an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, per Chris Mortensen of ESPN. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network later reported the "initial word" is that Bridgewater's injury isn't serious and that he "hasn't even been ruled out for next week."

The injury happened late in the fourth quarter when Bridgewater was sacked by Jason Pierre-Paul around the knees, per ESPN's David Newton.

Trainers checked on Bridgewater in the Panthers' blue medical tent before the signal-caller limped to the locker room on his own power, per James Palmer of NFL Network:

The Panthers, who have six regular-season games left, are scheduled to play the Detroit Lions next Sunday.

Bridgewater finished 18-of-24 for 136 passing yards with three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and an interception.

In his first season as the Panthers' starter, Bridgewater has thrown for 13 touchdowns and 2,532 yards.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

After spending the previous two seasons with the New Orleans Saints primarily as Drew Brees' backup, Bridgewater signed a three-year deal with Carolina during the offseason, resulting in the release of Cam Newton.

Three years removed from a devastating knee injury that cost him all of 2016 and most of 2017, Bridgewater went 5-0 as a starter in place of the injured Brees in 2019 and threw for 1,348 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions in nine games overall.

Prior to getting injured ahead of the 2016 season, he was one of the NFL's fastest rising stars at quarterback. In 2015, he went 11-5 as a starter and led the Minnesota Vikings to the playoffs where they fell just a Blair Walsh field goal short of upsetting the Seattle Seahawks.

The Louisville product was also named a Pro Bowler in 2015, as he completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 3,231 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 192 yards and three scores.

Bridgewater was once among the NFL's most promising young quarterbacks after Minnesota selected him in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft, and now the 28-year-old is looking to establish himself as a top signal-caller in the league.

If Bridgewater is forced to miss some time, then XFL standout P.J. Walker will be in line to step in and start. Walker replaced Bridgewater in the huddle Sunday.

Since the Panthers are lacking in terms of experience at backup quarterback, look for head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady to lean heavily on the running game should Bridgewater land on the shelf.