Real Valladoid vs. Valencia Match-Fixing Confirmed by Recorded Phone Calls

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Recorded phone calls intercepted by Spanish police have confirmed that match-fixing took place during Valencia's 2-0 win at Real Valladolid on the final matchday of La Liga's season.

El Mundo (h/t Marca) released the recordings after Valladolid midfielder Borja Fernandez and former players Carlos Aranda and Raul Bravo were charged with crimes including corruption in sport. The trio were released on bail after appearing before a judge.

In one of the recordings released, Aranda said: "Seven players were bribed, no more. Bet €10,000 and you will win €20,000."

He also told a friend in another phone conversation:

"Look mate, Valencia are winning the first half and the second, OK?

"Listen to me, they're winning the first and second half, OK?

"So, they win the first half and the match as well; not that they win, that they have to score two goals in two halves, that they win the first and second...

"Look, you know what it is, no one can know, but you know what it is. No one. No one means no one; no one, not your friends, not anyone."

Los Che won the match thanks to goals either side of half-time from Carlos Soler and Rodrigo, and in doing so they secured UEFA Champions League qualification for next season.

Valencia and Getafe went into the final matchday level on 58 points, with a fourth-place finish on the line. While the former beat Valladolid 2-0, the latter were held to a 2-2 draw by Villarreal.

Per Kieran Canning of Agence France-Presse, there have been no suggestions of wrongdoing on Valencia's part:

According to El Mundo, Bravo met Fernandez in Valladolid, while evidence also pointed to a meeting between players at the home of on-loan Valladolid winger Keko.

Valladolid finished 16th in the table, having secured safety from relegation ahead of the final weekend with back-to-back wins in their previous two matches.