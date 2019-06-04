Report: Arsenal Exploring Mesut Ozil Sale; Player Insulted Manager Unai Emery

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly looking to sell midfielder Mesut Ozil in the summer, while the former Real Madrid man is said to have repeatedly insulted manager Unai Emery during the 4-1 loss against Chelsea in the UEFA Europa League final.

According to Layth Youssif of Football.london, the Gunners are exploring their options, but he has not been placed on the transfer list, despite reports to the contrary.

Turkish outlet Fanatik (h/t TalkSport's Josh Fordham) reported that decision had been made after Ozil repeatedly told Emery "you are not a coach" during the final.

The Gunners missed out on ending the season with a trophy in Baku, Azerbaijan, as Eden Hazard scored twice and Olivier Giroud and Pedro added goals of their own in a commanding win. Alex Iwobi got the only one for the Gunners.

Ozil played 77 minutes in the final but was unable to make an impact. It was the end of a frustrating season for the 30-year-old, who scored five goals and added just two assists in the Premier League. Amid his struggles, Arsenal finished in fifth place and out of the UEFA Champions League spots.

The former Germany international was a target of criticism at numerous points of the season, including at the conclusion. Former Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas said he lacks leadership skills, per BT Sport (h/t ESPN UK):

In October, he dismissed the frequent criticism, telling Sky Sports he only listens to his coach and the people who "say things straight to my face." But Ozil and his coach don't appear to be a great match, per the Guardian's Amy Lawrence:

According to Spotrac, Ozil earns £350,000 per week, and that is a major problem for the Gunners. He takes up a huge chunk of their wage bill, and the big contract also makes him difficult to move on.

A loan is reportedly an option, although interested clubs likely won't be on the hook for all of his wages in such a scenario. Fenerbache are said to be keeping an eye on the situation.