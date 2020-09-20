49ers' Solomon Thomas Carted Off with Knee Injury After Nick Bosa Exits

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas was carted off in Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a knee injury.

The 25-year-old went down in the first quarter, not long after Nick Bosa was also carted off the field with a leg injury. He had two tackles before exiting.

Now in his fourth NFL season, Thomas had struggled to perform at the level necessary for a No. 3 overall pick. He has only six sacks through his first 46 games and saw his role adjusted amid the arrivals of Bosa and Dee Ford.

Thomas did not record a tackle in Week 1 despite being a starter on the defensive line. With Bosa and Thomas out, however, the 49ers' vaunted front seven could be in trouble.