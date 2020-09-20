49ers' Solomon Thomas Carted Off with Knee Injury After Nick Bosa Exits

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2020

San Francisco 49ers San Francisco 49ers' Solomon Thomas (94) answers questions at a press conference following an NFL football football practice in Santa Clara, Calif., Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Josie Lepe/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas was carted off in Sunday's game against the New York Jets with a knee injury. 

The 25-year-old went down in the first quarter, not long after Nick Bosa was also carted off the field with a leg injury. He had two tackles before exiting. 

Now in his fourth NFL season, Thomas had struggled to perform at the level necessary for a No. 3 overall pick. He has only six sacks through his first 46 games and saw his role adjusted amid the arrivals of Bosa and Dee Ford. 

Thomas did not record a tackle in Week 1 despite being a starter on the defensive line. With Bosa and Thomas out, however, the 49ers' vaunted front seven could be in trouble. 