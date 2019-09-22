Colts' T.Y. Hilton out vs. Falcons with Quad Injury; Severity Unknown

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts star T.Y. Hilton won't return to Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons after suffering a quad injury in the first half.

The Colts confirmed the news to start the second half. Hilton had eight catches for 65 yards and a touchdown before being ruled out. Hilton came into the game carrying a quad injury and was limited all week in practice.

The receiver entered the day with 12 catches, 130 yards and three touchdowns so far in 2019, helping ease the transition from Andrew Luck to Jacoby Brissett.

An extended injury to Hilton could be devastating for the Colts considering his impact as a four-time Pro Bowler with over 1,000 receiving yards in five of the last six years.

The squad lacks another proven wideout on the roster, forcing players like Chester Rogers and Deon Cain into bigger roles. Rookie second-round pick Parris Campbell could also take advantage with more playing time.

Hilton hasn't dealt with too many serious injuries in his career, missing only four total games in his first seven years in the NFL. He played through ankle problems throughout the 2018 season while only missing two games.

"I'm a team guy," Hilton said in April of playing through both high and low ankle sprains, per George Bremer of the Herald Bulletin.

The Colts will need him to play through injuries once again in order to keep the passing attack afloat.