Rob Gronkowski Enjoying Retirement, Says NFL Comeback Rumors Can Be Put to Rest

Rob Gronkowski Enjoying Retirement, Says NFL Comeback Rumors Can Be Put to RestJune 2, 2019
Rob Gronkowski apparently has no regrets about retirement.
The future Hall of Famer spoke to reporters Sunday and said any talks of him coming out of retirement can be "put to rest."
"Oh man! Whatever I say, it doesn't matter. It will always be crazy out there, but you can put them to rest," Gronkowski said at the One Mission Buzz Off for Kids with Cancer event at Gillette Stadium. "I'm feeling good. [In a] good place. It's great to be back here."
Mike Reiss @MikeReiss
Video: A smiling Rob Gronkowski answers questions from reporters, saying there will always be a family feel at Gillette Stadium, while touching on his connection with the New England community, how he plans to do more events like this, and how life is good in retirement. https://t.co/74zFGXH1Kk
