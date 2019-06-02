Rob Gronkowski Enjoying Retirement, Says NFL Comeback Rumors Can Be Put to Rest

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski apparently has no regrets about retirement.

The future Hall of Famer spoke to reporters Sunday and said any talks of him coming out of retirement can be "put to rest."

"Oh man! Whatever I say, it doesn't matter. It will always be crazy out there, but you can put them to rest," Gronkowski said at the One Mission Buzz Off for Kids with Cancer event at Gillette Stadium. "I'm feeling good. [In a] good place. It's great to be back here."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.