Rob Gronkowski Enjoying Retirement, Says NFL Comeback Rumors Can Be Put to Rest

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2019

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 9: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots is introduced introduced with the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Boston Red Sox 2018 World Series championship ring ceremony before the Opening Day game against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 9, 2019 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski apparently has no regrets about retirement.

The future Hall of Famer spoke to reporters Sunday and said any talks of him coming out of retirement can be "put to rest."

"Oh man! Whatever I say, it doesn't matter. It will always be crazy out there, but you can put them to rest," Gronkowski said at the One Mission Buzz Off for Kids with Cancer event at Gillette Stadium. "I'm feeling good. [In a] good place. It's great to be back here."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Vereen: Pats Offense 'Shifts and Morphs to the Talent of Its Players'

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Vereen: Pats Offense 'Shifts and Morphs to the Talent of Its Players'

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston

    Report: Patriots to Receive Super Bowl Rings on Thursday

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Report: Patriots to Receive Super Bowl Rings on Thursday

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Best and Worst Decisions Made Since the Draft

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Best and Worst Decisions Made Since the Draft

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Hogan Gives Simple Reason for Leaving Patriots

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Hogan Gives Simple Reason for Leaving Patriots

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston