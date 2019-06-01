Alexander Gustafsson Retires After UFC Fight Night 153 Loss vs. Anthony Smith

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Alexander Gustafsson appeared to retire after he lost to Anthony Smith at UFC Fight Night 153 on Saturday in Stockholm.

"The show is over," the 32-year-old said while dropping his gloves in the Octagon.

His latest bout had its moments even in a loss:

In the end, though, Smith won via fourth-round submission.

If this is it for Gustafsson's career, he finishes with an 18-6 record and 11 knockouts. He lost each of his final two fights, including a UFC 232 loss to Jon "Bones" Jones in December 2018.

His last victory came in May 2017 against Glover Teixeira at UFC Fight Night 109.

While Gustafsson is only in his early 30s, ESPN's Ariel Helwani noted the competitor has been through a lot:

Gustafsson debuted in the UFC in November 2009.