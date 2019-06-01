Alexander Gustafsson Retires After UFC Fight Night 153 Loss vs. Anthony Smith

Alexander Gustafsson Retires After UFC Fight Night 153 Loss vs. Anthony SmithJune 1, 2019
Alexander Gustafsson appeared to retire after he lost to Anthony Smith at UFC Fight Night 153 on Saturday in Stockholm.
"The show is over," the 32-year-old said while dropping his gloves in the Octagon.
His latest bout had its moments even in a loss:
UFC @ufc
MASSIVE body shot into a takedown! @AlexTheMauler looks to take control as we head to the fourth. #UFCStockholm https://t.co/kWD4aywuYW
In the end, though, Smith won via fourth-round submission.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Anthony Smith defeats Alexander Gustafsson by submission in Round 4. That's Smith's 12th career win by submission, with his last 8 submission wins coming via choke. 2nd career submission loss for Gustafsson. His first came in April 2010 vs Phil Davis. https://t.co/6IyWiUhngh
If this is it for Gustafsson's career, he finishes with an 18-6 record and 11 knockouts. He lost each of his final two fights, including a UFC 232 loss to Jon "Bones" Jones in December 2018.
His last victory came in May 2017 against Glover Teixeira at UFC Fight Night 109.
While Gustafsson is only in his early 30s, ESPN's Ariel Helwani noted the competitor has been through a lot:
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
Gustafsson has battled a slew of injuries and heart ache over the past few years. Not surprised to hear him say that. Losing at home really hurts him. But ... he is only 32. A long break is probably best for the soul right now.
Gustafsson debuted in the UFC in November 2009.
UFC Fight Night 153 Results: Winners, Scorecards for Stockholm Event