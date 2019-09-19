Raiders News: Josh Jacobs Says He's 'Been Sick AF,' Has Lost 10 Pounds

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is dealing with an illness ahead of the team's game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

On Thursday, Jacobs said on his Instagram story that the illness has caused him to lose 10 pounds:

According to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, Jacobs is also nursing a groin injury and was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Oakland selected Jacobs with the 24th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He enjoyed a standout career with the Alabama Crimson Tide, averaging 6.9 yards per touch across three years and scoring 14 touchdowns in 15 games during the 2018 season.

The 21-year-old Oklahoma native appeared in 40 games in three seasons in Tuscaloosa. That included playing with a broken ankle for a majority of the 2017 campaign.

In two games for the Raiders this season, Jacobs has rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns, while catching one pass for 28 yards.

If Jacobs misses Sunday's game, the Raiders will likely shift to a committee approach in the backfield. Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and even fullback Alec Ingold could see touches, at least until a hot hand emerges between the top two.

Jacobs was a rare NFL prospect in that he established himself as elite without getting overworked in college. He never had more than 140 offensive touches in a season. That bodes well for his long-term health, but the Raiders offense will miss him in the short term if he can't play Sunday.