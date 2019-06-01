Report: Ja Morant Will Undergo 'Minor' Knee Surgery Ahead of 2019 NBA Draft

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

NBA draft prospect Ja Morant is reportedly set to undergo minor knee surgery Monday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Morant will have his right knee scoped to remove a loose body. The procedure shouldn't have Morant out for long, as he is expected to be fully recovered in three-to-four weeks.

Morant is widely expected to go No. 2 overall to the Memphis Grizzlies in June's draft.

The multi-talented point guard put up massive numbers as a sophomore at Murray State last season, averaging 24.5 points, 10.0 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game, making him the first Division I player to average 20 points and 10 assists in a single season since assists became an official stat in 1983-84.

Murray also helped lead the Racers past Marquette in the first round of the NCAA tournament by virtue of a triple-double.

Given his do-everything skill set that is reminiscent of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, it is no surprise Morant is considered one of the elite prospects in the 2019 NBA draft class.

Assuming the New Orleans Pelicans take Duke's Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick as expected, it would be a major upset if Morant doesn't go second.

Per ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the Grizzlies "told interested parties" at the combine that they will select Morant if he is available at the second spot.

A devastating injury would likely be the only thing that could change the Grizzlies' mind, but based on Wojnarowski's report, Morant will be in no danger of missing a significant amount of time.

Morant is in line to either learn from or replace longtime Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley, and along with 2018 No. 4 overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis could have one of the best young cores in all of basketball.