Report: Marquise Brown Had Foot Surgery; Ravens WR to Be Limited in Offseason

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown had surgery to remove a screw from his foot and is expected to be limited during his offseason workout program, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport noted, though, that Brown is expected to be "fine" by training camp.

Brown was Baltimore's first-round pick, No. 25 overall, in the 2019 draft. The 22-year-old burst onto the scene as a rookie, hauling in 46 receptions, 584 yards and seven touchdowns.

An ankle injury forced the Oklahoma product to sit out games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks in Weeks 6 and 7. After the team's bye, he returned in Week 9 against the New England Patriots.

After a strong start to his rookie campaign, Brown had a relatively quiet stretch run as the Ravens made a playoff push. He averaged 14.3 receiving yards per game over his final seven regular-season appearances. He did, however, have a strong postseason debut, nabbing seven receptions for 126 yards in a divisional-round loss to the Tennessee Titans.

This marks the second consecutive offseason in which Brown has gone under the knife. Last year, he had surgery ahead of the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine to repair a Lisfranc injury.