NBA Referee Ron Garretson Arrested, Charged with DUI After Crashing into Tree

NBA referee Ron Garretson was arrested and charged with DUI in Arizona on Wednesday evening after crashing his Jeep Wrangler into a tree.

According to TMZ Sports, police said Garretson initially told them that another vehicle had crashed into him. The 60-year-old official allegedly "reeked" of alcohol and later admitted to having a beer and a shot at a cigar bar.

Garretson had a blood alcohol content of 0.19, which is more than twice the legal limit.

When police arrived, Garretson was reportedly covered in blood as a result of the crash. He also allegedly told police that he is a referee and in "great shape."

Per ABC15, Garretson was treated for his injuries, which included swelling on his head and blood on his arms and legs, but he refused transportation to a hospital.

He also allegedly failed two field sobriety tests.

Garretson has been an NBA referee for 32 seasons and has officiated more than 1,900 regular-season games during his career, as well as over 200 playoff games and 11 NBA Finals contests.

He is also the son of late former NBA referee Darell Garretson.

Garretson is being held on $4,500 bond, and he faces a Class 1 misdemeanor.