Joachim Low Hospitalised After Dumbbell Incident, Will Miss Euro 2020 Qualifiers

TF-Images/Getty Images

Germany coach Joachim Low will miss his side's upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia after a dumbbell accident led to him being hospitalised.

Bild (h/t ESPN FC's Stephan Uersfeld) reported on Friday that Low dropped a dumbbell on his chest several weeks ago. The incident was played down at first, but a contused artery will require in-patient care and means assistant Marcus Sorg will coach Germany in Low's stead.

A statement from the German Football Association included quotes from the manager, who described his condition ahead of their upcoming pair of European qualifiers.

"I feel quite well already, but I need to give my body a rest for the next four weeks. I’m in constant communication with my coaching staff, and we will stay in touch via phone ahead of both matches. Marcus Sorg, Andy Kopke and Oliver Bierhoff have many years of experience between them and we will be able to get through this short break in a good manner."

Sorg will take charge of the team in Belarus on June 8 and again when they host Estonia at the Opel Arena in Mainz, Germany, on June 11.

The 2014 world champions are hoping for a better display at Euro 2020 after they made a dismal attempt at defending their crown at the 2018 FIFA World Cup last summer.

Their European qualification campaign got off to a very promising start after Germany beat a resurgent Netherlands side 3-2 in Amsterdam in March:

Die Mannschaft are second to Northern Ireland in Group C, but they've played one game fewer and could climb to the summit during the next international break.

On top of their World Cup disappointment, Germany were relegated from their UEFA Nations League group in the inaugural tournament.

Despite their 2018 tournament disappointment, Low retained the trust of German football's higher powers:

The team are unbeaten in three matches and count both Belarus and Estonia as the two easiest-looking opponents in their Euro 2020 qualifying group.

Germany will put their faith in Sorg to carry out Low's orders during the next two fixtures but will also hope to have their World Cup-winning coach back in the dugout soon.