Chandler Jones Won't Return for Cardinals vs. Jets Because of Biceps Injury

Arizona Cardinals pass-rusher Chandler Jones suffered a biceps injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the New York Jets and will not return.

The outside linebacker had one tackle before the early injury.

Durability has become a defining trait of Jones' game after he started all 16 contests in each of the last four seasons and 15 games in 2015. However, he suffered a hip injury in 2014 when he was with the New England Patriots and appeared in just 10 games.

When healthy, Jones is one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL.

He led the league with 17 sacks as a first-team All-Pro selection in 2017 and has posted double-digit sack totals in five straight years. The three-time Pro Bowler has the explosiveness to get around the edge and power to steamroll through backpedaling offensive linemen and used that combination to post a career-best 19 sacks as an All-Pro last year.

Jones has followed that up with 11 tackles and one sack in his first five games of 2020.

It will be difficult for the Cardinals to replicate Jones' production if he misses significant time, but they do still have Zach Allen, Corey Peters, Jordan Phillips and Isaiah Simmons to generate pressure when opposing quarterbacks drop back to throw.