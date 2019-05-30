Bills' Tyrel Dodson Arrested, Accused of Domestic Violence Against Girlfriend

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills rookie linebacker Tyrel Dodson was reportedly arrested on domestic violence and disorderly conduct charges after his girlfriend told police he became physical with her during an argument.

TMZ Sports reported the news, noting Dodson was arrested Sunday when he was at a nightclub. The Texas A&M product denied he physically assaulted his girlfriend and said it was only a verbal argument.

He was booked on a misdemeanor domestic violence count, a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor charge of property damage.

"We are aware of the incident involving Tyrel Dodson last weekend," a Bills spokesperson told TMZ. "We have been looking further into the matter and will continue to gather information as the legal process continues."

He is scheduled to appear in court in June.

TMZ cited police documents when describing the allegations, noting Dodson’s girlfriend said they started arguing when she confronted him about vomiting on her carpet after drinking. She said he then "forcefully" grabbed her and pushed "her against the wall" and slapped her back after she slapped him.

She also said he broke through the door when she hid in the bathroom, which caused the door to leave a welt on her head. She said after she left the apartment she returned to find he had stolen her keys, $500 from her purse and somewhere between $8,000 and $15,000 from a safe.

Dodson said he took around $1,000 of the "money they both shared."

The Bills signed Dodson as an undrafted rookie this offseason.