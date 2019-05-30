Peyton Manning on MNF Broadcaster, NFL Job Offers: 'I Like Listening'

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Peyton Manning said he enjoys the process of listening to job offers in retirement but said there may never be a time he comes back to football.

"I think it's funny to be up for a lot of jobs, but I don't really get to confirm or get asked about it," Manning said, per Mike Klis of 9News. "I like listening. I talked to the MNF folks. I had a great conversation. It wasn't the right time. Maybe it will never be."

ESPN courted Manning to replace Jason Witten in their Monday Night Football booth earlier this offseason, but the five-time NFL MVP turned the offer down. The network hired Booger McFarland as its lead analyst in the booth instead.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.