Peyton Manning on MNF Broadcaster, NFL Job Offers: 'I Like Listening'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2019

Former NFL player Peyton Manning plays in the pro-am round of the Memorial golf tournament Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Dublin, Ohio. (Jay LaPrete/AP Images for NFL)
Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Peyton Manning said he enjoys the process of listening to job offers in retirement but said there may never be a time he comes back to football. 

"I think it's funny to be up for a lot of jobs, but I don't really get to confirm or get asked about it," Manning said, per Mike Klis of 9News. "I like listening. I talked to the MNF folks. I had a great conversation. It wasn't the right time. Maybe it will never be."

ESPN courted Manning to replace Jason Witten in their Monday Night Football booth earlier this offseason, but the five-time NFL MVP turned the offer down. The network hired Booger McFarland as its lead analyst in the booth instead.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Steelers' New Chemistry Doesn't Guarantee More Wins

    Snoop Dogg may like the Steelers better now, but can JuJu and Conner replace AB and Le'Veon?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Steelers' New Chemistry Doesn't Guarantee More Wins

    Snoop Dogg may like the Steelers better now, but can JuJu and Conner replace AB and Le'Veon?

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Kitchens Says Odell Has Missed 'a Lot' During OTAs

    'A lot, the offense'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kitchens Says Odell Has Missed 'a Lot' During OTAs

    'A lot, the offense'

    cleveland.com
    via cleveland.com

    NYDN's Look Inside the Jets Mess

    A secret meeting, a reckless owner and a GM stabbed in the back

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NYDN's Look Inside the Jets Mess

    A secret meeting, a reckless owner and a GM stabbed in the back

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Jags Signing Terrelle Pryor

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Jags Signing Terrelle Pryor

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report