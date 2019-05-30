AAU Team of LeBron James' Son, Bronny, Lands Flight Club Sponsorship Deal

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 28: LeBron James Jr. ties his sneakers on the court before the LA Clippers game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 28, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Flight Club, a sneaker company focused on the sale of rare shoes, has reached an agreement on a sponsorship deal with the North Coast Blue Chips AAU team, which will feature LeBron James Jr., the son of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, during the 2019 summer season.

On Thursday, Nick DePaula of ESPN.com reported Flight Club is set to provide the entire roster with sneakers, hoodies, basketball towels and duffel bags.

The rising star's famous father, who's locked into a long-term endorsement deal with Nike, has picked out the shoe designs for the squad. They are "presumably rare and vintage editions from his longtime Nike signature series now spanning 16 annual models," per DePaula.

LeBron Jr., nicknamed Bronny, is a 14-year-old combo guard who's already received a scholarship offer from the Kentucky Wildcats and is quickly becoming one of the most hyped prospects in prep basketball.

He's translated the rapidly growing interest in his emerging career into 1.7 million followers on his recently created Instagram page in less than a week.

In addition, Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News reported Wednesday that James is set to team up with Zaire Wade, the 17-year-old son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, on the Sierra Canyon School varsity basketball team next fall.

The Bronny hype train has left the station, and it's picking up steam at a remarkable pace.

Related

    The Gatekeeper of Warriors' Chemistry

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The Gatekeeper of Warriors' Chemistry

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    Boogie Active for Game 1

    KD a ‘longshot’ to get cleared for practice before Game 2

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Boogie Active for Game 1

    KD a ‘longshot’ to get cleared for practice before Game 2

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    What You Need to Know for the Finals ☝️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    What You Need to Know for the Finals ☝️

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Smartest Move This Offseason

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Every Team's Smartest Move This Offseason

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report