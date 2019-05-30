AAU Team of LeBron James' Son, Bronny, Lands Flight Club Sponsorship Deal

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Flight Club, a sneaker company focused on the sale of rare shoes, has reached an agreement on a sponsorship deal with the North Coast Blue Chips AAU team, which will feature LeBron James Jr., the son of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, during the 2019 summer season.

On Thursday, Nick DePaula of ESPN.com reported Flight Club is set to provide the entire roster with sneakers, hoodies, basketball towels and duffel bags.

The rising star's famous father, who's locked into a long-term endorsement deal with Nike, has picked out the shoe designs for the squad. They are "presumably rare and vintage editions from his longtime Nike signature series now spanning 16 annual models," per DePaula.

LeBron Jr., nicknamed Bronny, is a 14-year-old combo guard who's already received a scholarship offer from the Kentucky Wildcats and is quickly becoming one of the most hyped prospects in prep basketball.

He's translated the rapidly growing interest in his emerging career into 1.7 million followers on his recently created Instagram page in less than a week.

In addition, Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News reported Wednesday that James is set to team up with Zaire Wade, the 17-year-old son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, on the Sierra Canyon School varsity basketball team next fall.

The Bronny hype train has left the station, and it's picking up steam at a remarkable pace.