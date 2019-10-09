Fantasy Alert: Christian McCaffrey Misses Panthers Practice with Back Injury

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey didn't take part in Wednesday's practice.

Per the team's official injury report, the Panthers star is dealing with a back injury.

While it's unclear when the injury occurred, ESPN's David Newton noted McCaffrey landed hard on his back after being flipped over while scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Injuries are not something McCaffrey has had to deal with much in his career. After being taken eighth overall in 2017, the 5'11", 205-pound Stanford product did not miss a game through his first two seasons, appearing in all 33 games (including postseason).

Meanwhile, he has quickly made his presence felt while serving as a versatile playmaker.

McCaffrey ran 1,098 yards last year while also hauling in 107 catches for 867 yards. He recorded 14 total touchdowns, including a 50-yard passing touchdown.

He averaged 5.0 yards per carry and 8.1 yards per reception.

His 2018 performance earned him second-team All-Pro honors in his second year in the NFL.

McCaffrey has followed that by becoming an early-season MVP candidate in 2019. The 23-year-old leads the NFL with 587 rushing yards and 866 yards from scrimmage through five games.

Missing time could wind up keeping McCaffrey from having any chance at reaching one of his goals. The third-year back told ESPN The Magazine's Sam Alipour in July that he wanted to top 1,000 yards rushing and receiving, a feat only two other players have pulled off in a single season.



McCaffrey's ability to make plays both with his legs and his hands have helped Carolina get back over .500 (3-2) as the offense navigates without Cam Newton. Reggie Bonnafon will likely take over as the Panthers' top running back if McCaffrey has to miss Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.