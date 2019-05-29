Tiger Woods: Peyton Manning 'Gave Me Crap the Entire Time' at Memorial Pro-Am

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning are two of the greatest athletes in professional sports history. They're also good friends.

So when the two get a chance to hit the golf course together, as they did during Wednesday's pro-am before this week's Memorial tournament, things tend to get a little competitive.

"He just gave me crap the entire time," Woods told reporters following their round. "Which is par for the course. It's what we do. We give each other a pretty good needle."

Manning ended their day with a 18-foot birdie putt on No. 18, and Woods noted that the five-time NFL MVP has made some strides in his game.

"He's gotten so much better," Woods said. "When we first played, he was just kind of starting out in the game. But now that he's retired he can play a lot more golf. That's been pretty cool for me to be able to play with him throughout the years. To know what he's gone through and see him get ready for the season and what he's been able to accomplish after all those surgeries, to walk around greatness like this, it's always fun."

Manning retired in 2016 after winning Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos. Neither player gave much hint at Manning's handicap, but it's probable that he's faring a little better on the links than Woods would have on the gridiron if they switched sports.

Tiger and Peyton also share a kinship as they both battled back from debilitating injuries that nearly ended their careers. The Indianapolis Colts released Manning after he missed the 2011 season because of a neck injury. Woods missed most of the last half decade because of back issues.

Manning's crowning achievement from his comeback was the 2016 Super Bowl triumph. Woods, meanwhile, took home his first major since 2008 earlier this year at The Masters.

On Wednesday, they got to commiserate a little about their accomplishments. Just not without a little ribbing along the way.