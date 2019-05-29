College Baseball Regional 2019: Bracket, Schedule, Live Stream and More

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The College World Series will be here soon. But first, the NCAA tournament field of 64 must be trimmed.

The double-elimination regional opening round of this year's NCAA tournament begins Friday and runs through Monday. Sixteen teams will advance to play in the super regional round, which will feature best-of-three series between pairs of teams and also be hosted on college campuses.

The eight remaining teams will travel to Omaha, Neb., for the College World Series to play a two-week, double-elimination round that will leave only two teams to play a best-of-three series for the national championship.

The full bracket can be viewed at NCAA.com. Here's a look at the first slate of games that will kick off the NCAA tournament on Friday, followed by some teams to watch as the event unfolds.

May 31 Schedule

All times ET. All games can be streamed live on WatchESPN.

Los Angeles Regional hosted by UCLA

No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 3 Loyola Marymount, 4 p.m., ESPN3

No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 4 Omaha, 10 p.m., ESPN3

Corvallis Regional hosted by Oregon State

No. 2 Creighton vs. No. 3 Michigan, 4 p.m., ESPN3

No. 1 Oregon State vs. No. 4 Cincinnati, 10 p.m., ESPNU

Oklahoma City Regional hosted by Oklahoma State

No. 2 UConn vs. No. 3 Nebraska, 1 p.m., ESPN3

No. 1 Oklahoma State vs. No. 4 Harvard, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Lubbock Regional hosted by Texas Tech

No. 1 Texas Tech vs. No. 4 Army, 4 p.m., ESPN3

No. 2 DBU vs. No. 3 Florida, 8 p.m., ESPN3

Fayetteville Regional hosted by Arkansas

No. 1 Arkansas vs. No. 4 Central Connecticut State, 2 p.m., ESPN3

No. 2 California vs. No. 3 TCU, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Oxford Regional hosted by Ole Miss

No. 2 Illinois vs. No. 3 Clemson, 4 p.m., ESPNU

No. 1 Ole Miss vs. No. 4 Jacksonville State, 8 p.m., ESPN3

Baton Rouge Regional hosted by LSU

No. 2 Arizona State vs. No. 3 Southern Miss, 1 p.m., ESPN3

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Stony Brook, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Athens Regional hosted by Georgia

No. 2 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 3 Florida State, 12 p.m., ESPN3

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Mercer, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Nashville Regional hosted by Vanderbilt

No. 2 Indiana State vs. No. 3 McNeese State, 1 p.m., ESPN3

No. 1 Vanderbilt vs. No. 4 Ohio State, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Morgantown Regional hosted by West Virginia

No. 2 Texas A&M vs. No. 3 Duke, 4 p.m., ESPN2

No. 1 West Virginia vs. No. 4 Fordham, 8 p.m., ESPN3

Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina

No. 2 NC State vs. No. 3 Campbell, 12 p.m., ESPN3

No. 1 East Carolina vs. No. 4 Quinnipiac, 6 p.m., ESPN3

Louisville Regional hosted by Louisville

No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 3 Illinois State, 2 p.m., ESPN3

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 4 UIC, 6 p.m., ESPN3

Starkville Regional hosted by Mississippi State

No. 1 Mississippi State vs. No. 4 Southern, 1 p.m., SEC Network

No. 2 Miami vs. No. 3 Central Michigan, 8 p.m., ESPN3

Stanford Regional hosted by Stanford

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 4 Sacramento State, 4 p.m., ESPN3

No. 2 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 3 Fresno State, 10 p.m., ESPN3

Chapel Hill Regional hosted by North Carolina

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 4 UNCW, 2 p.m., ESPN3

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Liberty, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Atlanta Regional hosted by Georgia Tech

No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 3 Coastal Carolina, 12 p.m., ESPNU

No. 1 Georgia Tech vs. No. 4 Florida A&M, 7 p.m., ESPN3

Teams to Watch

Vanderbilt

Butch Dill/Associated Press

UCLA may be the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, but Vanderbilt, the No. 2 team in the D1Baseball.com rankings, could be the favorite to win it all with the momentum it has entering the tournament.

The Commodores have won nine games in a row, which includes winning both the SEC regular-season and tournament championships. They're poised to make a run to the College World Series, where they haven't been since 2015.

This is a team that has everything going for it. Vandy has a top MLB draft prospect—impressive outfielder JJ Bleday—and has demonstrated the ability to win low-scoring close games and all-out slugfests.

In the SEC tournament championship game, the Commodores overcame an eight-run deficit to beat Ole Miss in walk-off fashion, as Philip Clarke's ninth-inning RBI single gave them an 11-10 win.

Vanderbilt has been strong all season, and the bracket lined up nicely for it to make a deep run to Omaha.

Oregon State

Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

In order to reach the College World Series, Oregon State would likely have to get past Pac-12 rival UCLA in the super regionals. But the Beavers are the national champions, and they're a strong team that has already played the Bruins this year.

Although Oregon State only won one of its three games vs. UCLA in March, it also played a competitive game in one of the two losses.

The main reason the Beavers are included in this group? Standout catcher Adley Rutschman, the No. 1 player in the 2019 MLB draft class, per MLBPipeline.com, who could be selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the top pick in next week's draft.

It's more challenging for one baseball player to power a team to victory than other sports, but Rutschman could get hot at the right time and have a contagious effect on the rest of the Beavers' lineup.

Florida State

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

The Seminoles aren't hosting a regional, so they're a dark-horse pick to make a run. They're the No. 3 seed in the Athens Regional, where they'll have to get past host Georgia.

But if Florida State can do that, it could be a team that makes a surprise run to Omaha. This is the first time the Seminoles will be on the road for a regional since 2010 after hosting one the past eight seasons.

Florida State has the veteran leadership of coach Mike Martin, who is in his 40th and final season and most recently led the Seminoles to the College World Series in 2017. He has 2,023 career wins, the most in NCAA Division I history.

With Martin's guidance and a clean slate, don't be surprised if Florida State notches some unexpected victories and makes a run over the next few weeks.