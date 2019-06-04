The Best Soccer Players in United States Women's National Team History

1 of 11

Paul Connors/Associated Press

Brandi Chastain: The versatile Chastain provided the most iconic moment in USWNT history, ripping off her jersey after clinching the 1999 World Cup. She notched 30 goals and 26 assists in 192 caps, contributing both as a midfielder and defender.

Carin Jennings-Gabarra: While she scored 56 goals in 119 appearances, Carin Jennings-Gabarra achieved her brightest moments in the 1991 World Cup. The forward won the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player, netting a hat trick in the semifinal. She later won a gold medal with the 1996 squad.

Alex Morgan: One of seven USWNT players to reach 100 international goals, Morgan has found the back of the net at two World Cups and two Olympics. At the 2012 Games―from which the national team brought home a gold medal―she netted a winner in the 123rd minute of the semifinal against Canada.

Carla Overbeck: After an unbeaten career at North Carolina (89-0-6), Overbeck made 170 appearances for the USA. The central defender was a key member of the 1991 and 1999 World Cup-winning teams―notably opening the 1999 shootout with a goal.

Megan Rapinoe: Rapinoe enters the 2019 World Cup with more than 100 combined goals and assists, and the winger has made an indelible mark with her outstanding service. Her most memorable pass found Abby Wambach in the 2011 World Cup. That 122nd-minute stunner leveled the score, and the U.S. won on penalties.

Briana Scurry: The U.S. celebrated championships in the 1996 Olympics, 1999 World Cup and 2004 Olympics with Scurry in net. She surrendered a combined 10 goals in the three tournaments. Scurry finished her career with 175 caps.