WWE’s Wild Card Rule Has Been a Confusing Failure…Here’s How to Fix It

WWE’s Wild Card Rule Has Been a Confusing Failure…Here’s How to Fix ItMay 28, 2019
While it was undoubtedly introduced with good intentions, WWE's Wild Card Rule is proving to be one of the most bizarre pieces of booking by the company in recent memory.
In truth, nobody really knows why it was incorporated, and that has gone on to create a sense of confusion among supporters.
If this rule is going to continue for the remainder of this year and beyond, WWE has to tidy up the finer points of it to make it a worthwhile addition to the booking.
Here are just a few ways the company can look to fix it.
Keep the Element of Surprise
Given how WWE is trying to promote more shocks, twists and surprises with the introduction of the 24/7 Championship, the Wild Card Rule should help play a part in that.
So far, WWE has used the ruling for the benefit of Roman Reigns, who has become a regular fixture on Raw despite being traded to SmackDown. Kofi Kingston has also been frequently on Raw, this week alongside New Day compatriot Xavier Woods.
But WWE has a big roster, and it makes sense to use it if there are going to be opportunities to appear on both brands on a weekly basis.
Why not have Samoa Joe show up on SmackDown? Or send Ricochet to the blue brand on a random occasion?
The big issue is that nobody really knows what the purpose of the ruling is. While that remains unclear, WWE needs to keep it as fresh and surprising as possible.
Don't Give the Same Guys the Opportunity
WWE's brand split has done a good job of creating fair and equal opportunities for so many wrestlers at a time when the company has one of the most stacked rosters in history.
However, even just a few weeks into the latest draft after WrestleMania, and the Wild Card Rule has already caused it to be a confusing state of affairs.
The prime example is Roman Reigns, who was drafted to SmackDown in what was a seismic move by the company, but now appears on Raw every single week alongside the blue brand.
If the rule is going to continue long-term, WWE needs to make sure it isn't afforded to the same people every single week.
Reigns should spend some time on SmackDown to build the blue brand. He can still feud with Shane McMahon all he wants, but not on Raw.
Incorporate Meaningful Inter-Brand Storylines
The issue so far with the Wild Card Rule is that the main storylines that are being built because of it could easily happen on one standalone brand each week.
Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon could take place on SmackDown Live. It would even help boost ratings on the blue brand in the process.
The same applies with almost everything else WWE has done so far since the rule's incorporation, and if WWE wants to make it feel meaningful, it needs to create some storylines that could only happen because of the ruling.
WWE confirmed on Monday that Rey Mysterio is slated to drop the United States Championship due to injury next week. If that actually happens, and there is a scramble for the title, why not have midcard guys from SmackDown chance their arm and come across to try and win it?
That could then lead to a permanent switch to Raw if they claim the belt. It's just one of many opportunities that are there for lower-card talent if proper inter-brand storylines are put in place that could only happen with a ruling like this.
Leave the Major Champions on Their Own Brand
Yet again this week, the angle involving the WWE Championship, SmackDown's premiere title was played out in the opening hour of Raw.
That takes the attention and focus away from the blue brand, and makes no sense whatsoever.
If WWE is persisting with a proper brand split while introducing a Wild Card Rule, then the company has to get away from moving champions over to the brands they aren't current drafted to.
Kofi Kingston and the WWE Championship is the prime example, and to be fair to the company, they at least haven't done that too much with any other titles at present.
But once other championships start appearing on shows they aren't drafted to, that's when WWE has a big problem with its Wild Card Rule.