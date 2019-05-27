Sami Zayn Brings Up AEW During 1st WWE Raw After Double or Nothing

Credit: WWE.com

While the Monday Night Wars haven't exactly returned, Sami Zayn referenced All Elite Wrestling during Raw on Monday night.

Zayn was taking part in a segment called "The Electric Chair," in which he answered questions from fans in attendance. Apparently unhappy with the topics being discussed, the former NXT champion said he had been prepared to discuss AEW.

AEW wrapped up its first official pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, on Saturday. The show featured a number of former WWE stars, including Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho and Dustin Rhodes. Jon Moxley, formerly Dean Ambrose, ended the night by attacking Jericho and Kenny Omega.

While not groundbreaking, Zayn's reference to AEW was notable in that it's a formal acknowledgment of the promotion on WWE programming at a time when the momentum behind AEW has never been higher.

AEW clearly has a long way to go to seriously challenge WWE's place in the wrestling hierarchy, but receiving a shout-out on Raw is a sign the company is catching the attention of those in WWE offices.