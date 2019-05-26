Michael Phelps Details Struggles with Anxiety and Depression on Twitter

Michael Phelps Details Struggles with Anxiety and Depression on TwitterMay 26, 2019
Former Olympic star Michael Phelps opened up about his past struggles with anxiety and depression, tweeting Sunday at one point he "questioned whether or not [he] wanted to be alive anymore" before going on to say that therapy "helped save [his] life."
Michael Phelps @MichaelPhelps
I struggled with anxiety and depression and questioned whether or not I wanted to be alive anymore. It was when I hit this low that I decided to reach out and ask for the help of a licensed therapist. This decision ultimately helped save my life. You don’t have to wait for things
In another tweet, Phelps said he was teaming up with Talkspace for Mental Health Awareness Month "to let you know that getting help is a sign of strength, not weakness."
The 23-time gold medalist has discussed the topic of mental health before.
"I can tell you I've probably had at least half a dozen depression spells that I've gone through," he said in a 2017 interview with Today's Jordan Muto. "And the one in 2014, I didn't want to be alive."
Phelps was arrested in September 2014 for driving under the influence, and USA Swimming issued a six-month suspension as a result. Muto wrote Phelps "locked himself in his bedroom for four days" after the arrest and his suspension.
The 33-year-old told Muto he had finally reached a point at which he was ready to speak to others about his mental health.
Phelps returned to competitive action upon serving his suspension and earned a spot on the U.S. team for the 2016 Summer Olympics. He closed out his Olympic career by winning five gold medals and one silver in Rio de Janeiro.
