Report: Raptors' Nick Nurse to Become HC of Canada's Men's Basketball Team

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2019

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse will keep himself busy once his team's run to the NBA Finals draws to a close.

According to the Canadian Press' Lori Ewing and TSN 690 Montreal's Peter Yannopoulos, Nurse will coach Canada at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, which tips off Aug. 31 in China.

The New York Times' Marc Stein reported that Canada Basketball has been pursuing Nurse since before the start of the 2019 postseason.

On Saturday night, Nurse helped deliver the first Eastern Conference championship in Raptors history. Down 0-2 to open the series, Toronto rallied to win four straight games and eliminate the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

Previously an assistant under Dwane Casey, Nurse led Toronto to a 58-24 record in his first year, which was the second-best mark in the East.

Unfortunately for Nurse, he can't take Kawhi Leonard with him to China to represent Canada.

The Canadians are looking for their first medal at the World Cup, and they didn't qualify whatsoever for the most recent edition in 2014.

With Andrew Wiggins, Tristan Thompson, Jamal Murray and RJ Barrett among those eligible to suit up, Nurse will have a handful of players with NBA experience upon which he can rely. However, Canada will have to navigate a difficult Group H.

Sitting 23rd in the FIBA rankings, Canada will have to finish ahead of Lithuania (No. 6) or Australia (No. 11) in order to move on to the second round.

