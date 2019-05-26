Report: Raptors' Nick Nurse to Become HC of Canada's Men's Basketball Team

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse will keep himself busy once his team's run to the NBA Finals draws to a close.

According to the Canadian Press' Lori Ewing and TSN 690 Montreal's Peter Yannopoulos, Nurse will coach Canada at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, which tips off Aug. 31 in China.

The New York Times' Marc Stein reported that Canada Basketball has been pursuing Nurse since before the start of the 2019 postseason.

On Saturday night, Nurse helped deliver the first Eastern Conference championship in Raptors history. Down 0-2 to open the series, Toronto rallied to win four straight games and eliminate the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Previously an assistant under Dwane Casey, Nurse led Toronto to a 58-24 record in his first year, which was the second-best mark in the East.

Unfortunately for Nurse, he can't take Kawhi Leonard with him to China to represent Canada.

The Canadians are looking for their first medal at the World Cup, and they didn't qualify whatsoever for the most recent edition in 2014.

With Andrew Wiggins, Tristan Thompson, Jamal Murray and RJ Barrett among those eligible to suit up, Nurse will have a handful of players with NBA experience upon which he can rely. However, Canada will have to navigate a difficult Group H.

Sitting 23rd in the FIBA rankings, Canada will have to finish ahead of Lithuania (No. 6) or Australia (No. 11) in order to move on to the second round.