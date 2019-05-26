China Defeats Japan to Win 2019 Sudirman Cup Final

WANG ZHAO/Getty Images

China produced an excellent performance to win the 2019 Sudirman Cup on Sunday, beating Japan 3-0 in the final.

The top two seeds progressed with ease through the knockout stages of the competition, setting up an eagerly anticipated showdown at the Guangxi Sports Center in Nanning, China.

In the end, the home crowd proved decisive, as China won all three of its matches against the top seed. The success continued the nation's domination in the competition, as China has now won the event 11 times in total—seven times more than any other country—and seven of the past eight editions.

This is moment the hotts secured the success:

Here is a recap of the action from Sunday's final.

Sudirman Cup Final 2019: Scores

China 3-0 Japan

(CHI) Li Junhui & Liu Yuchen bt. (JPN) Hiroyuki Endo & Yuta Watanabe: 21-18, 21-10

(CHI) Chen Yufei bt. (JPN) Akane Yamaguchi: 17-21, 21-16, 21-17

(CHI) Shi Yuqi bt. (JPN) Kento Momota: 15-21, 21-5, 21-11

China Dominates Japan in Sudirman Cup Final

Although Japan started the tournament as the top seed, throughout the competition, China looked like the strongest squad. In the final, the hosts showed there was a chasm in quality between the two rivals.

The Badminton Talk Twitter account noted just how difficult China is to beat on its home patch in this event:

In the men's doubles, China got the final off to an excellent start. After a tight opening game, Junhui and Yuchen pressed the accelerator against Endo and Watanabe, winning the second comfortably and giving China a 1-0 lead.

From there, it was always going to be tough for Japan, but its players dug deep in an attempt to keep alive their hopes of success.

In the next match, Yamaguchi took the opening game against Yufei, having played some brilliant badminton based on a rock-solid defence:

However, the world No. 3 was able to settle in the second and third games, doing just enough to win both and to push China into a commanding lead in the overall stakes.

Japan had a mountain to climb and would have been hoping Momota, the world No. 1, would have at least been able to halve the deficit in the tie. The match started well for him, as he took the opening game against Yuqi.

But potentially inspired by his compatriot earlier in the day, the Chinese star rallied back and produced a spellbinding segment of play. The world No. 1 only won 16 points after taking the opening game, with Yuqi sealing the trophy for his country with a swagger.