China Defeats Japan to Win 2019 Sudirman Cup Final

China Defeats Japan to Win 2019 Sudirman Cup FinalMay 26, 2019
China produced an excellent performance to win the 2019 Sudirman Cup on Sunday, beating Japan 3-0 in the final.
The top two seeds progressed with ease through the knockout stages of the competition, setting up an eagerly anticipated showdown at the Guangxi Sports Center in Nanning, China.
In the end, the home crowd proved decisive, as China won all three of its matches against the top seed. The success continued the nation's domination in the competition, as China has now won the event 11 times in total—seven times more than any other country—and seven of the past eight editions.
This is moment the hotts secured the success:
BWF @bwfmedia
Shi Yuqi completes stunning comeback over World No.1 Kento Momota to clinch China 🇨🇳 three-game sweep of Japan 🇯🇵 in TOTAL BWF Sudirman Cup Finals #TOTALBWFSC2019 #Nanning2019 https://t.co/NwtJ5lxNef
Here is a recap of the action from Sunday's final.
Sudirman Cup Final 2019: Scores
China 3-0 Japan
(CHI) Li Junhui & Liu Yuchen bt. (JPN) Hiroyuki Endo & Yuta Watanabe: 21-18, 21-10
(CHI) Chen Yufei bt. (JPN) Akane Yamaguchi: 17-21, 21-16, 21-17
(CHI) Shi Yuqi bt. (JPN) Kento Momota: 15-21, 21-5, 21-11
China Dominates Japan in Sudirman Cup Final
Although Japan started the tournament as the top seed, throughout the competition, China looked like the strongest squad. In the final, the hosts showed there was a chasm in quality between the two rivals.
The Badminton Talk Twitter account noted just how difficult China is to beat on its home patch in this event:
Badminton Talk @BadmintonTalk
96% - Sudirman Cup match win percentage for China on their home soil. They have won 98 out of 103 matches. Unstoppable. #SudirmanCup2019
Badminton Talk @BadmintonTalk
China in last 13 Sudirman Cup: 1995: CHAMPION 1997: CHAMPION 1999: CHAMPION 2001: CHAMPION 2003: Runner-Up 2005: CHAMPION 2007: CHAMPION 2009: CHAMPION 2011: CHAMPION 2013: CHAMPION 2015: CHAMPION 2017: Runner-Up 2019: CHAMPION SIMPLY STUNNING!! #SudirmanCup2019
In the men's doubles, China got the final off to an excellent start. After a tight opening game, Junhui and Yuchen pressed the accelerator against Endo and Watanabe, winning the second comfortably and giving China a 1-0 lead.
From there, it was always going to be tough for Japan, but its players dug deep in an attempt to keep alive their hopes of success.
In the next match, Yamaguchi took the opening game against Yufei, having played some brilliant badminton based on a rock-solid defence:
BWF @bwfmedia
Yamaguchi clinches first game through staunch defence and this lovely dropshot 🏸 RESULTS: https://t.co/Z1ODHUf0tn #TOTALBWFSC2019 #Nanning2019 https://t.co/WUVwlyOhz8
However, the world No. 3 was able to settle in the second and third games, doing just enough to win both and to push China into a commanding lead in the overall stakes.
Japan had a mountain to climb and would have been hoping Momota, the world No. 1, would have at least been able to halve the deficit in the tie. The match started well for him, as he took the opening game against Yuqi.
But potentially inspired by his compatriot earlier in the day, the Chinese star rallied back and produced a spellbinding segment of play. The world No. 1 only won 16 points after taking the opening game, with Yuqi sealing the trophy for his country with a swagger.
