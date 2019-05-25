AEW Double or Nothing 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsMay 26, 2019
AEW Double or Nothing 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
Saturday night, All Elite Wrestling set out to change the world with its first pay-per-view extravaganza, Double or Nothing.
Headlined by Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega, and featuring nine matches including the Buy In pre-show, the show featured the best and brightest of the upstart company.
What went down in the historic MGM Grand Garden Arena, who emerged victoriously and what does it mean for the men and women involved going forward?
Find out with this in-arena recap of the event, streamed exclusively stateside on Bleacher Report Live.
Casino Battle Royale
The opening match of AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, the Casino Battle Royale, saw Superstars the likes of Tommy Dreamer, Shawn Spears, Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Joey Janela vie for a shot at the AEW World Championship.
Stars entered in groups, named after card suits, rather than one at a time.
MJF starred early, inciting a thunderous chorus of boos, easily the most over heel in the match. Janela arrived to a big pop, as did the aforementioned Dreamer, who introduced his trademark plunder to the fray.
It was the surprise appearance of “Hangman” Adam Page as the “Joker” of this Casino Battle Royal that drew the loudest reaction of the show. Page, originally, was supposed to square off with Pac but that match was scrapped due to “creative differences.”
As the match progressed, double amputee Dustin Thomas pulled off a shock elimination of Spears while MJF continued to be a thorn in the side of fans, eliminating Billy Gunn. The imposing Luchasaurus sent Janela through a table on the floor, drawing jeers. Then, after hanging at ringside for the majority of the match, Orange Cassidy entered and engaged in his very...laid back...offense with Dreamer before being quickly eliminated.
Jimmy Havoc utilized a staple gun to get rid of Dreamer, then backed Jungle Boy into Luchasaurus. Jungle Boy laid the big man out but was eliminated when Havoc bit his hands, forcing him to let go of the ropes.
MJF, Luchasaurus, Page and Havoc made up the final four competitors. Page, nursing a knee injury, dumped Havoc, then Luchasaurus and finally, fended off a sneak attack by MJF to win the match and a shot at either Chris Jericho or Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship.
Result
Hangman Page won, last eliminating MJF
Grade
A
Analysis
As a match purely designed to pump up the crowd, give everyone a spot on the card and introduce fans to what they can expect from AEW, this was superb.
One thing management understands is building a battle royal that is more than just a handful of guys punching and kicking each other. Like the Battle Royale at All In, this allowed each competitor the opportunity to showcase their abilities and characters, never at the expense of any of the other competitors.
Page winning was the right call as he has the most potential of any young star in AEW to serve as the future of the promotion well beyond Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. The crowd's response reflected as much.
His win sets Page up to be as integral a part as any in the immediate future of AEW. Whether the company is looking to pull the proverbial trigger on him right away or not is the question.
Kip Sabian vs. Sammy Guevara
The first singles match in the history of All Elite Wrestling was up next as Kip Sabian sought revenge for a cheap low blow dealt him by Sammy Guevara at Friday's Double or Nothing weigh-in.
An intense lockup ended with both competitors on the mat, each jockeying for position early.
The arrogant Guevara grounded Sabian but his hubris proved costly as the Brit sent him to the floor and wiped him out with a senton. Guevara, though, answered back with a twisting dive that left Sabien reeling.
The self-proclaimed "Best Ever" worked his opponent over for a moment but Sabien countered with a leglock. Guevara fought out, delivered a standing moonsault, followed by a standing shooting star press for a near-fall.
Sabien answered with a missile dropkick and series of kicks that stunned Guevara enough for him to score a two count out of it.
Moments later, Guevara and Sabien teased a suplex over the top rope that ended with them landing on their feet and the former delivering a picture-perfect fisherman suplex. With Sabien draped over the guardrail, Guevara delivered a running shooting star press off the apron and onto his opponent, drawing the first non-sarcastic chants of awe of the night.
A missed high-risk maneuver bit Guevara and Sabien scored the pinfall moments later.
Result
Sabien defeated Guevara
Grade
B+
Analysis
With another minute or two, and some shoring up of some spots, this would have been an easy "A."
As it is, this was an excellent introduction to two young stars who could very well form the foundation of the promotion for years to come.
Guevara is a star in the waiting but Sabien needed the win more to get over with an audience unfamiliar with his work, for the most part.
Like the Battle Royale, another excellent way to give fans a taste of the varied styles the promotion will highlight.
SCU vs. Strong Hearts
Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky–SoCal Uncensored–kicked off the evening's broadcast to a tremendous ovation before reminding Las Vegas that it is the worst town they have ever been in! Daniels channeled in his inner Freddie Mercury before ushering in the AEW Era.
Their opponents, The Strong Hearts (Cima, T-Hawk and Lindaman) entered to considerable respect from the AEW faithful.
The Janapese trio controlled the opening moments, taking Daniels and Kazarian off the apron and working over Sky. The dominance by Strong Hearts continued as they turned their attention to Daniels. Quick tags and lightning fast offense proved troublesome for SCU as the opposition maintained control.
Cima and Lindaman prevented Sky and Kazarian from making the save for their partner while T-Hawk worked a modified camel clutch.
The Fallen Angel finally made the tag to Sky, who exploded into the match, delivering a double stomp to the back of Cima. His onslaught was short-lived as the opposition again showcased their considerable teamwork, Lindaman dropping him with a deadlift German suplex.
A rollup by a red-hot Kazarian on Cima ended with him delivering a dragon suplex to T-Hawk. Action broke down, the competitors cutting a frenetic pace. A double knee from Lindaman nearly scored his team the win but Kazarian broke up the pin, keeping SCU's chances alive.
As the action climaxed, Sky delivered a tope that laid out Cima and T-Hawk, leaving Lindaman alone. Daniels delivered a big Tombstone, assisted by a moonsaulting Kazarian, to secure the win for SCU.
Result
SCU defeated Strong Hearts
Grade
A
Analysis
There has not been an opening match act as good as SCU since The Godfather. Daniels, Sky and Kazarian are grizzled veterans who have continuously gotten themselves over with new and evolving characters. The result? The immense popularity and ability to get any show off to a hot start, such as was the case with Double or Nothing.
The match was nonstop action and really put Strong Hearts over despite their eventual defeat.
SCU going over was no surprise, nor was the reaction the match generated and its overall quality. Strong stuff from all involved.
Kylie Ray vs. Nyla Rose vs. Britt Baker...vs. Awesome Kong?
The Triple Threat match originally slated to feature Kylie Rae, Nyla Rose and Dr. Britt Baker became a Fatal 4-Way as Chief Brand Office of AEW Brandi Rhodes introduced the debuting Awesome Kong to a thunderous ovation.
The original three competitors ganged up on Kong early but the former TNA Knockouts champion and star of Netflix's GLOW batted them away and sent Rose to the floor. Rae and Baker finally did clear her out before pairing off.
That ended when Rae delivered a suicide dive that wiped out Baker and Kong at ringside.
Rose starred next, overwhelming Rae with her power. Baker re-entered the match but was again sent to the floor. Rae countered a powerbomb attempt by Rose into a schoolgirl rollup and nearly picked up the win.
With Rae on the mat, Rose scaled the ropes but Baker cut her off. Smiley Kylie joined in, as did Kong, for the customary tower of doom spot. Outside the ring, Kong battered Baker with back fists and teased a powerbomb on the apron. Baker fought out and delivered a superkick.
At ringside, Rose wiped out Kong. Back inside, Kylie survived a rollup and delivered a superkick that stunned Baker. A twisting fisherman neckbreaker by Baker scored a very close two count. A German by a fired up Rae scored a near-fall.
Baker fought back, delivered the brainbuster neckbreaker and picked up the win.
Result
Baker defeated Rae, Rose and Kong
Grade
B
Analysis
The biggest problem with this match was the inclusion of Kong. As awesome as the surprise was, pun intended, the heat suffered everytime she was not involved. It only picked up late, when the phenomenal Rae fired up and was ready to put Baker away.
Smile Kylie was the star of the match, generating genuine emotion from the crowd. She was the overwhelming favorite but this was not her night. Nor should it have been.
Fans will continue to support and love that character the harder she works and the closer she gets to that elusive win. While comparisons are not fair, nor should they necessarily exist, she is very much like Bayley in that regard.
Baker was solid and is the clear star of the division. Her win should have been expected, and was, mostly. She looked solid against Kong was the resilient babyface. Hopefully we get to see more out of her character than, "Britt Baker: dentist" going forward.
As for Rhodes being the manipulative exec who books her talent against seemingly insurmountable odds...we have seen that story before. Hopefully that is not the direction the women's division is heading.
Best Friends vs. Angelico and Jack Evans
The aerial artistry of Jack Evans and Angelico were on full display Saturday night as they battled Chuckie T and Trent Barreta, known collectively as Best Friends.
Evans and Angelico's speed and unpredictability kept the opposition on-edge and allowed them to secure the early advantage. Angelico twisted Berretta up and applied a half crab, adding torque and punishing his back.
A desperate Barreta tagged Taylor in and the babyface comeback was underway. The veteran competitor unloaded on the opposition and hurled Evans into Angelico.
On the floor, Chuckie delivered the Sliced Bread No. 2 to Angelico while inside, Barreta blasted Evans with a tornado DDT that turned him inside out.
Best Friends hugged it out and Chuckie T proceeded to send Evans into a cutter by Barreta for close near-fall.
Angelico and Evans wrestled control back and at one point, Angelico hoisted Barreta in a fireman's carry and Evans delivered a moonsault off his back and onto Taylor. An incredible splash from Evans only scored a two as Taylor re-entered the match.
The Best Friends delivered a modified Doomsday Device before Taylor wiped Angelico out at ringside. The babyfaces scored the win moments later.
The teams showed respect for each other after the match but the lights dimmed and The Super Smash Brothers debuted. The lights dimmed again and a group of masked henchmen hit the ring and joined the newcomers in a beatdown of the teams.
Chants of "who are you" filled the arena, the crowd obviously unexcited, or unfamiliar, with the newcomers.
Result
Best Friends defeated Evans and Angelico
Grade
B-
Analysis
The lack of selling hurt this one as there was no time to think between each spot. It was nonstop action but it was action for action's sake. That is not to take anything away from Best Friends, Evans or Angelico because the effort was more than there. They busted their asses to get the fans into the action and by the time the bell sounded, they were.
The arrival of The Super Smash Brothers, though, fell flat.
The chants of "who are you" are never something talent wants to hear when they make their grand debut. The post-match angle was strong enough that they should be able to rebound but for now, it felt like a disappointment given the theatrics that accompanied it.
Hikaru Shida, Riho Abe, Ryo Mizunami vs. Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, Emi Sakura
The legendary Aja Kong led Yuka Sakazaki and Emi Sakura into battle Saturday night for a Six-Woman Tag Team match against Hikaru Shida, Riho Abe and Ryo Mizunami.
Abe nearly stole a rollup win over Sakura but Sakazaki made up for it, grounding Abe. She followed with an old school surfboard submission, inflicting pain throughout the body of her smaller opponent as chants of "this is wrestling" broke out from an appreciative audience.
Kong delivered a wicked piledriver to Abe but the much smaller babyface was able to survive, continue to fight and make the tag to Mizunami, who exploded into the match with a series of chops to Sakazaki. A wicked clothesline grounded the heel, who made the wise decision to tag Kong into the match.
The veteran, Hall of Fame-worthy Kong halted the babyface momentum with a nasty kick and throw that nearly flattened Abe.
Kong missed a falling plash and Shida tagged in for the first time in the match. She blocked an attempt by Kong to utilize a metal container with a kendo stick. Unfortunately for her, Kong still used it. Sakura entered the ring, inciting foot stomping in line with her Freddie Mercury-inspired attire.
She engaged Shida in a series of strikes before Abe caught her with a knee to the back.
A big leg drop by Mizunami nearly earned the babyfaces the win but Sakazaki broke up the fall. She followed up with senton off the top rope that wiped Abe and Mizunami out at ringside. Back inside, Sakura delivered a moonsault that earned a two count but the bell rang in error.
The action broke down and Shida delivered a running knee to Sakura to earn the victory.
Result
Shida, Abe and Mizunami defeated Sakazaki, Sakura and Kong
Grade
C+
Analysis
Much like the match that preceded it, this suffered from a lack of emotional investment. The competitors were over with the die-hard fans, and their work was fantastic, but there was a lack of heat for the match. Factor in the botched ring bell issue and you have a match brimming with talent that never really lived up to its potential.
With that said, it was great to see Kong get the opportunity to compete on a scale of this size and Shida looks like a breakout star in the waiting. Don't sleep on Abe earning a return date with the company. She bumped and was a house of fire in her extended ring time.
Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes
In the most unsubtle knock on the competition to date, Cody Rhodes unveiled a Triple H-esque throne and proceeded to use a sledgehammer to smash it. It was symbolic of a new era, championed by the second-born as he prepared to end an era closely associated with his brother–and opponent–Dustin.
Confident, Rhodes mocked the Stardust character and took the fight to his older sibling, including a suicide dive. From there, he directed the fans to move, then sent his brother into the ring apron. A second time, Dustin slid through and delivered a kick. A senton from the apron flattened Cody as fans chanted "you still got it!"
As Dustin built momentum, a cerebral Cody ducked out to the floor and teased walking away. A well-timed bit of interference from Brandi Rhodes at ringside allowed Cody to deliver a torture rack gut buster and seize control of the contest.
Dueling chants broke out as Dustin mounted a comeback. He set Cody up in the corner for Shattered Dreams but The American Nightmare, always alert, exposed the turnbuckle and sent his brother face-first into it. At ringside, Brandi blasted Dustin with the ring bell.
Referee Earl Hebner, having seen it, tossed her from the ringside area. When she refused to leave, Diamond Dallas Page emerged from the back and carried her, screaming, to the back.
His face bloodied from the bell shot, Dustin found himself on the receiving end of a relentless assault by his brother. Cody cut off a momentary comeback attempt and applied the FIgure Four, a move his family has been on the receiving end of many times.
Dustin reversed the hold and Cody rolled to the sanctuary of the bottom rope.
A momentary delay in Cody using his weight belt allowed Dustin to grab it and use it on the bare ass of his younger brother. A sunset flip bomb earned Dustin a strong near-fall.
A nasty superplex from Dustin gave way to the final cut, but the elder sibling still only garnered a two count as crowd excitement reached a fever pitch.
A low blow by Cody set up Cross Rhodes but he was still unable to put his opponent away.
The competitors exchanged a series of blows before Cody executed a picture-perfect scissor kick before a mid-ring collision left both down. Cody recovered and delivered a modified Vertebreaker and the referee began his count.
Moments later, Cody finally put his brother away for the most emotional victory of his career.
After the match, a crying Dustin was greeted by his brother, who requested a microphone. "You don't get to retire here. You don't get that, because I have to ask you a favor." Cody went on to ask Dustin to join him as his partner against The Young Bucks at Fight for the Fallen. "I don't need a partner. I don't need a friend. I need my older brother."
An embrace followed and the arena erupted.
Result
Cody defeated Dustin
Grade
A+
Analysis
A bloody, violent, emotional match. An epic bit of storytelling from both stars, who clearly learned the art form from their father. It was a classic match with an even better post-match angle that saw the warring siblings reunite in a tearful embrace.
The match was outstanding, a story-based bout that was the exact opposite of everything else on the card to this point. Dustin bled buckets, really putting over the idea that he was unwilling to stay down in the face of a determined Cody.
Cody winning was absolutely the right call but in defeat, Dustin found rebirth as a performer still incredibly valuable to this young brand.
Just fantastic stuff from all involved, including spoiled brat Brandi, who could serve as a neat dichotomy to her more business-minded, honorable husband.
AEW Championship Presentation
The AEW Championship was unveiled to the wrestling world Saturday as Bret Hart stunned the world, appearing at Double or Nothing with the new belt.
He called Casino Battle Royale winner Hangman Page to the squared circle but the proceedings were interrupted by MJF, who took exception to Page's victory.
He talked trash, insulting Hart and comparing Page to Seabiscuit.
Eventually, Jungle Boy and Jimmy Havoc fought MJF out of the arena and Hart debuted the title, which Page stared intently at to close the segment.
Grade
A
Analysis
AEW scored one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history to unveil their title.
That, more than the continuation of Page vs. MJF, is the big story here.
Hart is a legend and to convince him to be part of the show and unveil the title is as big a coup for this show as the company could have pulled. Hart's relationship with Vince McMahon was rebuilt a decade ago and suddenly, it feels like a schism has formed.
What that means for Hart's future relationship with WWE and other legendary star's willingness to appear for AEW remains to be seen but his arrival was met with many "oh my gods" live in the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros
A rivalry that began in Vegas at the on-sale press conference, and featured The Young Bucks traveling to Mexico to embarrass and dethrone Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix, culminated Saturday night as the two teams met in the penultimate match of Double or Nothing.
A focused Matt Jackson blocked two attempts by Pentagon to execute is Cero Miedo gesture, setting the tone for the match.
The opening minutes saw the teams cut an electric pace, including a sequence in which Nick Jackson and Fenix missed strikes but connected on a stereo dropkick at ringside. Chants of "tag team wrestling" filled the arena as the intensity escalated quickly, Nick and Fenix exchanging right hands and chops. Fenix got the upper hand with a dropkick and the challengers to the titles executed a beautiful double superkick to a prone Matt.
Later in the action-packed match, Fenix popped the crowd with a death-defying headscissors to Nick and a cutter to Matt. Nick delivered a facebuster to Pentagon and a moonsault to Fenix as the match continued its nonstop pace.
With Matt holding Fenix, Nick delivered a springboard 450 splash.
Superkick overload saw all four competitors unleash one, leaving them all lying on their back for a rare break in the action.
A stereo scissors kick left both Pentagon and Matt down on the apron. They followed that up with a wicked destroyer by Pentagon to Matt on the apron and a near-fall by Fenix in the ring. A dive off Pentagon's shoulders by Fenix, wiping out the Bucks, brought the crowd to their feet again.
A package piledriver/Gory Special combo left the Bucks stunned but they recovered in time to catch a flying Fenix with a double superkick. Matt delivered a brainbuster from the ropes to Fenix. A 450/moonsault combo resulted in another near-fall.
A double-stomp from Nick into the package piledriver by Matt on Pentagon still only kept the challenger down for two.
Pentagon recovered, somehow, and snapped the arm of Matt before delivering the package piledriver.
His arm wracked with pain, Matt still hoisted Fenix up for the Meltzer Driver and Nick put him away to successfully retain the titles.
Result
The Young Bucks defeated The Lucha Brothers
Grade
A+
Analysis
No one goes into a Young Bucks-Lucha Bros match expecting a ground-based mat classic.
The match was a car wreck in the best way possible, a nonstop explosion of action that was never more or less than exactly what you expected it to be. The Bucks and Lucha Bros cut a pace unrivaled this side of Mexico.
Did they tell a story? Yes, but not in the traditional sense. Theirs was one of two teams, familiar with each other, never saying die, hell-bent on fighting until they could not fight any longer.
The Bucks won this one but it doesn't feel like the end of this story.
Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho
A rivalry revisited saw Kenny Omega battle Chris Jericho in the most anticipated match of the Double or Nothing card.
The relentless, devious and unforgiving Jericho attacked early and often, going for the Walls of Jericho before tossing The Best Bout Machine into the fans. Omega attempted to fight back but Jericho mocked his mannerisms and delivered a dropkick from the middle rope, his focused attack continuing.
Everything that Omega attempted, Jericho had an answer for.
Omega finally recovered enough to deliver a headscissors and clothesline Jericho over the top rope. He followed with a plancha over the top but was met by a table Y2J retrieved from under the ring. Luckily, it did more damage to the future Hall of Famer than The Cleaner.
Omega built momentum for himself despite a busted nose and set the table up at ringside. Back inside the squared circle, he delivered a V Trigger to the back of Jericho's head, which was perched on the middle turnbuckle.
Up top, Omega teased a snapdragon but settled for a side suplex that left both men momentarily stunned. He scored a two count off it.
Jericho fought back, the grizzled veteran delivering a back body drop that sent Omega through the table that had been set up earlier in the bout. Y2J continued punishing his opponent, delivering a dropkick on the apron that turned Omega inside out. A superplex attempt followed by Omega fought out and sent Jericho crashing to the mat. Omega launched himself off the top rope but an alert Jericho delivered the Codebreaker for a strong near-fall.
His body battered and bruised, Omega managed to counter out of the Walls of Jericho and deliver an underhook driver for two. He tried for another V Trigger but Jericho blocked and applied his famed submission hold. He applied more torque with a Liontamer but was unable to put Omega away.
Instead, the babyface delivered the V Trigger and set up for a One Winged Angel that was badly botched. Uncharacteristically so, they repeated the spot to better success.
From out of nowhere, Jericho delivered his new Judas Effect finisher for the win.
After the match, John Moxley debuted and attacked both Jericho and Omega, leaving the latter laid out on the stage after a big bump.
Result
Jericho defeated Omega
Grade
A
Analysis
There were one or more spots that looked sloppy and led to a break in match flow. With that said, Omega was phenomenal and bumped his ass off for Jericho. Y2J was brilliant early, the historically great heel we have come to love.
His victory sets up a match in which he can make a star out of Hangman Page.
But this match was never about Omega and Jericho putting their issues to rest. This was all about the arrival of John Moxley to AEW and the subsequent beatdown he dealt Omega and Jericho. The first big defector in this wrestling war has been revealed and with that, to quote Jim Ross, business has picked up.