AEW Double or Nothing 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

A rivalry revisited saw Kenny Omega battle Chris Jericho in the most anticipated match of the Double or Nothing card.

The relentless, devious and unforgiving Jericho attacked early and often, going for the Walls of Jericho before tossing The Best Bout Machine into the fans. Omega attempted to fight back but Jericho mocked his mannerisms and delivered a dropkick from the middle rope, his focused attack continuing.

Everything that Omega attempted, Jericho had an answer for.

Omega finally recovered enough to deliver a headscissors and clothesline Jericho over the top rope. He followed with a plancha over the top but was met by a table Y2J retrieved from under the ring. Luckily, it did more damage to the future Hall of Famer than The Cleaner.

Omega built momentum for himself despite a busted nose and set the table up at ringside. Back inside the squared circle, he delivered a V Trigger to the back of Jericho's head, which was perched on the middle turnbuckle.

Up top, Omega teased a snapdragon but settled for a side suplex that left both men momentarily stunned. He scored a two count off it.

Jericho fought back, the grizzled veteran delivering a back body drop that sent Omega through the table that had been set up earlier in the bout. Y2J continued punishing his opponent, delivering a dropkick on the apron that turned Omega inside out. A superplex attempt followed by Omega fought out and sent Jericho crashing to the mat. Omega launched himself off the top rope but an alert Jericho delivered the Codebreaker for a strong near-fall.

His body battered and bruised, Omega managed to counter out of the Walls of Jericho and deliver an underhook driver for two. He tried for another V Trigger but Jericho blocked and applied his famed submission hold. He applied more torque with a Liontamer but was unable to put Omega away.

Instead, the babyface delivered the V Trigger and set up for a One Winged Angel that was badly botched. Uncharacteristically so, they repeated the spot to better success.

From out of nowhere, Jericho delivered his new Judas Effect finisher for the win.

After the match, John Moxley debuted and attacked both Jericho and Omega, leaving the latter laid out on the stage after a big bump.

Result

Jericho defeated Omega

Grade

A

Analysis

There were one or more spots that looked sloppy and led to a break in match flow. With that said, Omega was phenomenal and bumped his ass off for Jericho. Y2J was brilliant early, the historically great heel we have come to love.

His victory sets up a match in which he can make a star out of Hangman Page.

But this match was never about Omega and Jericho putting their issues to rest. This was all about the arrival of John Moxley to AEW and the subsequent beatdown he dealt Omega and Jericho. The first big defector in this wrestling war has been revealed and with that, to quote Jim Ross, business has picked up.