Sudirman Cup 2019: Championship Schedule After Semi-Finals Results

Shi Tang/Getty Images

China reached the final of the 2019 BWF Sudirman Cup after scoring an emphatic win over Thailand on Saturday. The hosts will face Japan in Sunday's final after the latter overcame Indonesia despite losing the first match in the day's second tie.

Another appearance in the final is just reward for a China team looking to make amends after defeat against South Korea two years ago. China can feel confident about going one better, not only because of home advantage, but also because of the form they displayed in the last four.

Saturday Semi-Final Results (Per the tournament's official website)

China 3-0 Thailand

Indonesia 1-3 Japan

Final Schedule

China vs. Japan: Sunday, May 26, 1 p.m. local time/6 a.m. BST /1 a.m. ET

China made a strong case to go through by dominating the mixed doubles. Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong held their nerve in clutch situations to earn key points early on:

Shots as deft as those left Thailand struggling in the scramble for answers. It was no surprise when China soon had the opening game wrapped up.

The pattern had been set, and Zheng and Huang increased the pressure from the off during the second game. Their resolve and skill overwhelmed Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai en route to a comfortable 21-7 win to leave China in firm control of the tie.

Shi Yuqi then took the initiative and forced his way past Kantaphon Wangcharoen in the men's singles. He routinely bossed the rallies, winning 47 of 86, per the competition's official website.

Shi's victory set up his team to complete their run to another final.

Japan were rocking after Indonesia took the men's doubles 21-14 and 21-18. The team needed a swift recovery and found it during singles action.

Akane Yamaguchi made the right shots in key moments against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. Yamaguchi's balanced play yielded identical 21-13 match results in her favour.

Her win gave Kento Momota the chance to put Japan in control of the semi-final. The world No. 1 did exactly that, even though his win over Anthony Sinisuka Ginting was a hard-fought one.

Momota took the first game 21-17, before an even closer 21-19 scoreline put a second point on the board for his nation.

A win in the women's doubles for Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara sent Japan through to what promises to be an epic final.

China arguably possesses the stronger team, but gifted individuals like Momota will ensure Japan still has a chance.