Broncos' Jurrell Casey Has Biceps Tear; Out for Rest of Season with Injury

Denver Broncos defensive tackle Jurrell Casey suffered a biceps tear and will miss the remainder of the 2020 season, head coach Vic Fangio told reporters Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported news of Casey's injury.

Casey, 30, has posted 14 total tackles and three passes defended for the 0-3 Broncos in his first season in Denver.

He amassed 44 tackles, five sacks and 10 quarterback hits for the 2019 Tennessee Titans, who reached the AFC Championship after a 9-7 season.

The 10-year veteran, who has made five Pro Bowls and earned at least five sacks in each of his past seven full seasons, was traded to Denver for a seventh-round pick after nine years in Tennessee.

It was a stunning move, even if Casey's best days may be behind him. On top of his personal accomplishments, Casey's durability has been impressive; he missed only two games over his past five full seasons because of a sprained foot in 2015 and a knee injury in 2018. A shoulder injury kept Casey out for two games in 2019.

His absence is a tremendous loss for Denver, even though the team features strong defensive personnel at all three levels.

Tennessee's run defense was largely fantastic with Casey manning the middle, with Football Outsiders ranking the unit 10th in the NFL in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) in 2019. Casey is also a consistent source of pressure with 113 career quarterback hits from 2011-19.

DeMarcus Walker should now see more playing time at defensive end in the Broncos' 3-4 scheme.

The fourth-year veteran had 22 tackles and four sacks despite playing on just 21 percent of the team's defensive snaps last year, per Pro Football Reference.