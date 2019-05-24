Benfica Chief Says 'No Offer Has Arrived' for Real Madrid Target Joao Felix

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/Getty Images

Benfica have yet to receive any offers for Joao Felix despite links to Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus, according to the club's executive administrator, Domingos Soares de Oliveira.

Felix enjoyed a breakout season in 2018-19, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists in 26 league games and earning a first Portugal call-up for their UEFA Nations League semi-final clash with Switzerland on June 5:

He has been compared with numerous legendary Portuguese players, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Rui Costa.

As a result of his impressive form, the 19-year-old has been linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs.

According to Domingos Soares de Oliveira, though, no club has made an offer yet, and only a bid that meets Felix's release clause of €120 million (£106 million) is likely to be successful, per Portuguese outlet TVI24 (h/t Adriana Garcia of ESPN FC):

"No offer has arrived. There is talk and rumours. It's true that top European clubs have expectations, but no proposal has arrived to us. To sell for the release clause? That is what we intend to do. As it is now, with respect to any of our starters, what we attempt is for their release clauses to be met.

"But we hope that doesn't happen. The aim is to keep the squad. If someone offers €100m for Felix, our intention is not to sell."

Felix is a hugely talented prospect and potentially has a trophy-laden future ahead of him after his first league title win.

His next move will be crucial to how his career advances.

He likely needs to go to a club where he will play regularly, as that will give him the best chance to improve.

As a result, Real may not be the ideal destination given they are reportedly hoping to add Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard to their squad this summer, according to Metro, and both players would be competing for a place with Felix.

The youngster has thrived recently in an advanced attacking role:

He can also operate as a No. 10 or on either flank.

The links to United are not surprising, as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to add young talent to the squad as he looks to build a title-winning side:

Any move out of Portugal, though, will be a big step for Felix. There could certainly be a benefit from him staying at Benfica for another season, but it looks like he will move on if any club meets his release clause.