Predicting Every NFL Team's Surprise Rookie Gem

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Ever since the NFL draft, there has been a ton of talk about this year's rookie class. Much of it has centered on high picks like quarterback Kyler Murray, edge-rusher Nick Bosa and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

However, every year rookies rise from obscurity to surprise the NFL. In 2018, Denver Broncos tailback Phillip Lindsay became the first offensive undrafted free agent in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl as a rookie. Fourth-round wideout Keke Coutee was a significant contributor for a Houston Texans team that won the AFC South.

It's admittedly an uphill struggle for any of the Day 3 picks and undrafted free agents listed here to have that sort of rookie impact. Quite a few won't make the 53-man rosters—that's just the reality of being a late-round draft pick.

But these rookies have the talent to take advantage of a situation that puts them in position to do more than just make the team. They can make contributions relatively early in their careers.

Each has a chance to be a surprise rookie gem.