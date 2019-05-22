WWE Star Ruby Riott Out Indefinitely After Surgery on Shoulder Injury

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE announced that wrestler Ruby Riott underwent successful right shoulder surgery to fix a bilateral injury on Wednesday.

Riott, who is out indefinitely, will also have the same surgery on her left shoulder.

The Raw superstar made her WWE main roster debut in November 2017 after eight months with NXT. She was one-third of The Riott Squad alongside Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan, but that group appeared to split when Morgan moved to SmackDown in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-up.

Riott was enjoying a breakout 2019 that included two WWE Women's Championship matches with Ronda Rousey at Elimination Chamber and on Raw the following evening. She also just faced Raw women's champion Becky Lynch on April 15.

Per the Internet Wrestling Database, Riott hadn't been in a televised match since taking part in a WWE Main Event taping on April 22. Sean Rueter of Cageside Seats reported that Riott was on house shows until the end of the WWE Live UK tour, which took place May 8-18.

Riott made her professional debut at just 19 years old in 2010 with Juggalo Championship Wrestling. She bounced around various independent promotions until joining the WWE Performance Center in 2016.