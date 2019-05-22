Chris Long Says He Smoked Marijuana During NFL Career; Advocates Removing Stigma

Former NFL defensive end Chris Long wants to see the league change its policy on marijuana after admitting he used the drug during his career.

Appearing on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t Yahoo Sports' Shalise Manza Young), Long said he "enjoyed my fair share" of marijuana throughout his career and explained why he hopes NFL changes its rules:

Long added on Twitter he would like the NFL to help prioritize "removing the stigma of something that’s helped a lot of guys improve their careers and lives."

Per Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the NFL and NFL Players Association reached agreement on Monday to form a joint pain management committee that will be used, in part, to study the use of marijuana as a pain-management tool for players. 

In March, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the NFL was "prepared to make major concessions regarding" its policy on marijuana in the next collective bargaining agreement.

Marijuana is currently fully legalized in 11 different states, including California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. All of those states are home to at least one NFL team. 

Under current league rules, players start receiving fines after their second positive test for marijuana with suspensions ranging from four games on a fourth positive test to an indefinite ban after five positive tests. 

