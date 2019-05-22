NFL Asks Teams to Ban Oklahoma, Other High-Impact Drills at Training Camp

NFL Asks Teams to Ban Oklahoma, Other High-Impact Drills at Training CampMay 22, 2019
The NFL asked teams to eliminate "high-impact drills," including the well-known Oklahoma drill, in training camps in an effort to further reduce head trauma and concussions, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com.
According to that report, "The recommendation came in response to data that showed a high rate of concussions during the early part of training camp in recent years."
MarkMaske @MarkMaske
NFL has barred teams from using certain dangerous drills (Oklahoma drill, king of the circle, bull in the ring) during training camp. League will monitor and enforce that ban much in the same way that it deals with any violations of the offseason practice rules.
The Oklahoma drill is a staple. While it has variations, it generally pits a blocker against a defender in a narrow corridor, with a ball-carrier behind the blocker. If the offensive player drives the defender back and the runner gets through the hole, the offensive player wins. If the defensive player sheds the block or drives the blocker backward and makes the tackle, the defender wins.
It's a full-contact drill and often one of the first drills done once teams start practicing at full contact, though it is more rare in the NFL these days.
Mike Klis @MikeKlis
News: NFL ban Oklahoma Drill. Views: I never saw Oklahoma drill in 14 years of covering Broncos training camp. McDaniels had occasional two-a-day full padded contact practices (before 2011 CBA) but no Oklahoma. Still, probably a good idea for owners to officially ban. #9sports
Paul Dehner Jr. @pauldehnerjr
Oklahoma drill used to be a staple of the first day in pads in Marvin Lewis' camps. And one of the great scenes from Hard Knocks 2009. He did away with it his last few years, but replaced it with half line. https://t.co/xxz9EBmPfo
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in a 2015 ESPN The Magazine article by David Fleming that the Oklahoma drill answers several key questions for a football team: "Who is a man? Who's tough? Who's going to hit somebody?"
Not everyone agrees that the drill should be ubiquitous, however.
"Everybody's better off if nobody does it," Chris Nowinski, a former Harvard defensive tackle, said in 2015. "What we should be doing is rewarding and respecting coaches who say, 'We don't have to destroy each other in order to be men.'"
The NFL and the Players Association have combined to come up with a three-prong strategy for the continued reduction in head injuries, per Seifert: "Prohibiting underperforming helmet models, instituting a series of rule changes rooted in biomechanical research and intervening in early training camp practices."
The Oklahoma drill and others like it fall under that third category. Some former players defended the drill—or at least had mixed feelings on its ban—after Wednesday's news:
christian fauria @christianfauria
Bull in the ring was the dumbest drill ever invented! Should of been gone years ago. Half line and Oklahoma drill tho? Half line actually allowed you to get multiple reps with different looks on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Oklahoma was just a lot of fun! #bummer https://t.co/EPt8xGqIhg
Chris Long @JOEL9ONE
Not that these are the two choices being presented, but I’m taking the Oklahoma reps every time. At least you’re competing, and you never get bored. I. HATED. INDY. Let’s get right into team and get off the field.
Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz
Also, what exactly are we classifying as Oklahoma drill? Just any 1 on 1 run block rep between an OL n DL? What if there’s no board and it’s a zone block? But yes, Indy generally blows but I think OL need that period to work on our stuff. https://t.co/syJ6fDCUhG
With the NFL continuing to seek ways to make the game safer, however, it isn't surprising that several of the more violent drills are being outlawed.
Russ Is Exactly What the NFL Needs Right Now