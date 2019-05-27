Biggest NFL Position Battles Developing This Offseason

Biggest NFL Position Battles Developing This OffseasonMay 27, 2019
It's still springtime, but we can already see where major positional battles will heat up during training camp.
Quarterback contests headline the competition this time of year as coaching staffs look to tab the leader in the huddle. Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim removed all speculation regarding his team's signal-caller when he told the Rich Eisen Show that Kyler Murray would start—even though head coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't want to label Murray the guy on the Jim Rome Show.
It's not as clear cut in Miami and Washington—two franchises that need direction under center with different factors in play—and both will have intense quarterback battles.
These faceoffs aren't limited to quarterbacks, though. In some cases, a self-imposed temporary hiatus, trades and free agency created major roster voids. Front offices accumulated talent to fill those gaps, and developing players could handle expanded roles. Now, the contenders will decide their futures.
Looking at the contested positions across all 32 rosters, we'll highlight eight of the biggest offseason battles as the league goes through organized team activities.
Washington Redskins QB: Keenum vs. Haskins vs. McCoy
In 2018, the Washington Redskins started 6-3. Then quarterback Alex Smith went down with compound and spiral leg fractures in Week 11—and the team went 1-6 for the remainder of the campaign.
Smith remains out indefinitely, and Colt McCoy, who started two games in Smith's place, suffered a broken leg in Week 13. He's expected to fully participate at training camp, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Still, the quarterback competition seems like a toss-up between Case Keenum and rookie first-rounder Dwayne Haskins. In March, the front office acquired the veteran and a seventh-rounder via trade with the Denver Broncos for a 2020 sixth-round pick. Haskins will eventually start regardless, but he could take over the huddle in 2019.
Thus far, Haskins has impressed spectators with his arm talent and presence, per ESPN.com's John Keim. "The skill set was always something that they were impressed with, and I think that's jumped out during these practices," Keim told 106.7 The Fan's The Sports Junkies. "And I think the personality too. Haskins has a pretty good personality; guys seem to respond to him and like him."
According to Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post, Keenum took first-team reps during drills, which was expected because of the 31-year-old's seven years of experience. As Keim points out, he's familiar with the basics of the position, giving him an early edge over Haskins.
"Even little things, the footwork on play action when you're lining up under center, something he didn't do in games at Ohio State," Keim said. "The way you're gonna have to process and read the defense, something that Keenum will already know."
Haskins will have to do more than throw an accurate ball in shorts to win the job, but it's all he can do through OTAs. The former Buckeye is off to a good start. Once McCoy returns to the field, we'll see a three-man competition for the chance to become the lead signal-caller in Washington.
Miami Dolphins QB: Fitzpatrick vs. Rosen
The Miami Dolphins turned the page on the coaching staff and the offense, firing lead skipper Adam Gase and trading six-year starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans.
They hired head coach Brian Flores, signed Ryan Fitzpatrick and traded for Josh Rosen. The new coach has an important decision to make between a borderline starter and a signal-caller who's coming off a rough first year with the Cardinals.
For most of his career, Fitzpatrick has been in and out of starting lineups because of his uneven play. He's thrown 190 touchdown passes and 148 interceptions with a 60.1 completion rate in 141 contests. In 14 seasons, the 36-year-old has started 11 or more games seven times.
We have to look at Rosen's 11 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and 55.2 percent completion rate with the Cardinals in context. As a rookie, he appeared in 14 games (13 starts) behind an injury-riddled offensive line that ranked 26th in pass protection, per Football Outsiders.
Rosen's top pass-catcher, Larry Fitzgerald, who's 35 years old, averaged just 10.6 yards per reception. Christian Kirk, Arizona's No. 2 wideout, landed on injured reserve with a broken foot after 12 contests. By the way, the Cardinals had a first-year head coach, Steve Wilks, who they fired after one season.
With injured, underperforming and aging teammates around him, Rosen didn't have the best environment.
ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe noted Flores' ideal qualities he wants in his starting signal-caller.
"We're looking for leadership. We're looking for accuracy," Flores said. "We're looking for an understanding of what we're trying to do offensively from a protection standpoint, from an alignment standpoint. We're looking for guys who can consistently move the ball down the field."
The early advantage goes to Fitzpatrick, who's led seven different huddles—a testament to his leadership traits. It's not easy to earn starting jobs and show flashes of brilliance as a journeyman quarterback for over a decade. Last year, he completed 66.7 percent of his passes with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Nevertheless, we know Fitzpatrick's career will soon end, as he's going into his age-37 season. If Rosen picks up the playbook and hits his targets during training camp, he could make the case to become the future centerpiece in Miami.
New Orleans Saints No. 2 WR: Ginn vs. Smith vs. Meredith vs. Butler
At wide receiver, the New Orleans Saints are a one-man show. It's Michael Thomas and everyone else. He accounted for more than half the team's receiving yards (1,405 of 2,521) at the position in 2018.
Last year, Ted Ginn Jr. dealt with a knee injury, which limited him to five contests. He's going into his age-34 season on the final year of his deal.
Tre'Quan Smith had a strong 2018 exhibition showing (15 catches for 189 yards and a touchdown), but he feasted on the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins for 268 of his 427 yards during the regular season. Going into his second year, the Central Florida product has a shot to lock down the No. 2 spot, but he must be consistent to leapfrog Ginn on the depth chart.
Following a breakout 2016 campaign with the Chicago Bears (66 receptions for 888 yards and four touchdowns) Cameron Meredith hasn't been able to shake off the injury bug.
Meredith tore his ACL during the 2017 preseason, which sidelined him for the ensuing year. The Saints signed the 26-year-old last offseason; he appeared in six games but never looked 100 percent and landed on injured reserve in need of a scope on the same knee. If the four-year veteran turns back the clock to 2016, he has a chance at a solid role.
Don't sleep on undrafted rookie Emmanuel Butler, who was the first to record 1,000-plus receiving yards in two seasons at Northern Arizona. He's a 6'4", 220-pound wide receiver who needs to refine his route-running but carries some upside because of his size and vine-like 33-inch arms.
Jacksonville Jaguars Weak-Side LB: Williams vs. Goode vs. Jack
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith's decision to step away from football will cause a shake-up on the second level of the defense. Still under contract through the 2021 season, he can rejoin the team at any point. For now, the coaching staff has options to fill his position.
The Jaguars need a chase-down defender to replace Smith, who led the league in solo tackles (445) since his 2014 rookie campaign. The team signed Najee Goode, but he's been a backup linebacker through seven years, spending time with the Buccaneers, Eagles and Indianapolis Colts.
Rookie third-rounder Quincy Williams seems like a logical replacement. He'll need to take a major leap in competition level from the FCS ranks at Murray State to the pro level. Then again, the talent gap didn't stop Darius Leonard (South Carolina State) from becoming an All-Pro linebacker with the Colts last year.
As a senior, Williams recorded 111 total tackles, 9.5 for a loss, two interceptions and one defensive touchdown, earning Ohio Valley Conference first-team honors. At 5'11", 226 pounds, he fits the profile for a weak-side linebacker, but the coaches have to see his collegiate production translate against top-notch talent.
At Calais Campbell's charity event, Myles Jack told reporters he wants to stay at middle linebacker. Still, he admits there's a possibility for a move to the weak side.
Kansas City Chiefs Weak-Side LB: Lee vs. O'Daniel vs. Wilson
Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach jumped on the opportunity to upgrade the linebacker position in mid-May, acquiring Darron Lee from the New York Jets for a 2020 sixth-round pick.
According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic, Lee will compete for a starting job. "The Chiefs, according to a source, will project him as a potential starter who has the agility and discipline to play next to Anthony Hitchens, the linebacker the team signed last year to a five-year, $45 million deal," he wrote.
In 2018, the Chiefs struggled to cover the middle of the field. According to Football Outsiders, the defense allowed a combined 125.5 receiving yards per contest to running backs and tight ends.
Lee's short-area quickness and route recognition should improve the team's coverage against the short to intermediate passing game. He logged three interceptions, returned one for a score and had five pass breakups last year.
Kansas City selected Dorian O'Daniel in the third round of the 2018 draft. He took the field in a reserve role with only one start, registering 34 total tackles, two for a loss and a pass breakup. Although it's yet to translate on the pro level, the Clemson product flashed his coverage skills as a senior with two interceptions and five passes defensed in 2017.
Damien Wilson spent the last four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He's started 22 games but didn't show much of his coverage talent with only two career pass breakups.
Lee should be the front-runner for a starting job coming off his best season.
Cleveland Browns No. 2 CB: Mitchell vs. Williams
Greedy Williams' slip into the second round shocked some people. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed Williams as the 15th-best prospect and top cornerback on his final big board.
The corner put together a productive two-year stay at LSU, registering eight interceptions and 19 pass breakups. At 6'2", 185 pounds, with a 4.37-second 40-yard dash time, he seemed like a first-rounder, but the former Tiger went 46th overall to the Cleveland Browns.
Despite the slide, Williams goes to a team that needs immediate cornerback help. Moreover, the rookie doesn't face high-level competition for a perimeter spot.
Zac Jackson of The Athletic made note of the cornerback positions at OTAs: "TJ Carrie was the slot cornerback with the No. 1 defense; Denzel Ward and Terrance Mitchell played on the outside," he wrote.
Mitchell will have the first crack at the starting role on the perimeter. He started 18 games in five seasons—opening seven times last year. While we can't expect a rookie second-rounder to start, Jackson suggests the team will test Williams to figure out his role and workload for the upcoming season.
"Greedy Williams is tall and fast, as advertised," Jackson wrote. "The Browns figure to run him ragged this summer and get him as ready as possible, but ideally, Williams would be eased into a significant role. We'll see how that all works out—and how much better Williams can get between now and the start of the season."
Williams' upside could take precedence over a spotty career starter if he shows his potential. The former Tiger's ball-tracking skills may help him secure the spot opposite Ward in the secondary.
Seattle Seahawks Slot CB: King vs. Taylor vs. Reed vs. Boykins vs. Amadi
Cornerback Justin Coleman is a significant loss for the Seattle Seahawks and an underrated pickup for the Detroit Lions. He brought coverage and physicality to Pete Carroll's defense.
Over the last two seasons, Coleman logged 66 solo tackles, 19 pass breakups and three interceptions—two returned for touchdowns—as the primary slot defender with the Seahawks.
Now, the coaching staff will turn to a group of unknowns and one veteran to fill Coleman's old spot.
According to Seattle Times' Bob Condotta, "Akeem King appears the leader going in of the three available nickels on the roster who return from last season, the others being Kalan Reed and Jeremy Boykins."
Condotta also suggests the club may leave the door open for rookie fourth-rounder Ugochukwu Amadi to start in the slot as well: "And then there's rookie safety Ugo Amadi out of Oregon, who ended up getting a long look at nickel during rookie minicamp, Carroll saying later he got used there more than the team anticipated, which might have been a sign that the team got more interested in seeing him play there the more they saw him play there."
Amadi has experience at cornerback and safety, which usually translates to a potential role in the nickel sub-package on the pro level. It's not a trivial position either; Coleman lined up for 67.81 percent of Seattle's defensive snaps in 2018.
If the Seahawks take it slow with King, Amadi, Reed and Boykins because of their inexperience, free-agent signee Jamar Taylor would likely handle nickel duties. He only registered one pass breakup last year, but the six-year veteran had a solid two-year stretch with the Browns, recording 23 passes defensed and three interceptions.
Detroit Lions FS: Walker vs. Wilson vs. Harris vs. Adams
The Detroit Lions cut ties with safety Glover Quin, who started every game over past nine seasons. In 2018, his production fell off a cliff, specifically in coverage. The 33-year-old recorded just three pass breakups.
Quin's departure opens the position for several candidates. According to ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein, we should keep our eyes on three names.
"Detroit drafted Tracy Walker last season with the thought that he could eventually step in for Glover Quin, whom the Lions released in February," Rothstein wrote. "He should receive the first chance, but veteran Tavon Wilson could push him for time and third-round pick Will Harris could be an early surprise."
Harris' five interceptions at Boston College give the coaching staff something to think about if he's a quick learner in the system.
Walker and Wilson served in reserve roles with the Lions last season. Detroit invested a third-round pick in the former; the latter spent four seasons (2012-15) in New England under Matt Patricia, who served as the defensive coordinator in that period.
If Walker and Wilson are on equal footing through preseason, the coaching staff will have a tough choice between a high draft pick and a veteran familiar with the system.
In addition to Rothstein's list of potential starters, Andrew Adams deserves consideration. He put together his best season with the Buccaneers last year, registering four interceptions and nine pass breakups. His ball-tracking skills will give him a legitimate shot to start alongside strong safety Quandre Diggs.