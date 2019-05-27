Biggest NFL Position Battles Developing This Offseason

1 of 8

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

In 2018, the Washington Redskins started 6-3. Then quarterback Alex Smith went down with compound and spiral leg fractures in Week 11—and the team went 1-6 for the remainder of the campaign.

Smith remains out indefinitely, and Colt McCoy, who started two games in Smith's place, suffered a broken leg in Week 13. He's expected to fully participate at training camp, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Still, the quarterback competition seems like a toss-up between Case Keenum and rookie first-rounder Dwayne Haskins. In March, the front office acquired the veteran and a seventh-rounder via trade with the Denver Broncos for a 2020 sixth-round pick. Haskins will eventually start regardless, but he could take over the huddle in 2019.

Thus far, Haskins has impressed spectators with his arm talent and presence, per ESPN.com's John Keim. "The skill set was always something that they were impressed with, and I think that's jumped out during these practices," Keim told 106.7 The Fan's The Sports Junkies. "And I think the personality too. Haskins has a pretty good personality; guys seem to respond to him and like him."

According to Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post, Keenum took first-team reps during drills, which was expected because of the 31-year-old's seven years of experience. As Keim points out, he's familiar with the basics of the position, giving him an early edge over Haskins.

"Even little things, the footwork on play action when you're lining up under center, something he didn't do in games at Ohio State," Keim said. "The way you're gonna have to process and read the defense, something that Keenum will already know."

Haskins will have to do more than throw an accurate ball in shorts to win the job, but it's all he can do through OTAs. The former Buckeye is off to a good start. Once McCoy returns to the field, we'll see a three-man competition for the chance to become the lead signal-caller in Washington.