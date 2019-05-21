Blues Beat Sharks 5-1 in Game 6, Advance to 1st Stanley Cup Final Since 1970

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2019

St. Louis Blues left wing Sammy Blais celebrates after the Blues scored against the San Jose Sharks during the first period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference final series Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The St. Louis Blues are headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1970 after their 5-1 Game 6 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Jordan Binnington also came up big with 25 saves to help St. Louis clinch a 4-2 series victory in the Western Conference Final. Vladimir Tarasenko also came through with his eighth goal of the playoffs while Ryan O'Reilly had three assists in Tuesday's win at the Enterprise Center.

Both the Sharks and Blues needed seven games to survive the second round of the playoffs, but the Blues avoided the drama this time around and are now one step closer to winning their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

What's Next?

The Blues will now move onto the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins, with Game 1 set for Monday at 8 p.m. ET in Boston.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

