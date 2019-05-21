Video: Conor McGregor Finally Speaks out on Post-Fight Brawl After UFC 229

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Conor McGregor has finally given his account of the post-fight melee that happened with his and Khabib Nurmagomedov's camps following their UFC 229 bout.

Speaking to Tony Robbins, McGregor seemed to think Khabib was just celebrating his victory at first (h/t MMA News):

"So what happened was, the fight was done, the match was done. [Khabib] climbed over the fence and jumped into the crowd to make a bit of noise but as soon as he jumped into the crowd he cowered away. I like to call it 'scurried away' cause they’re little rats they are, being honest.

"I gave my respect and congrats, he won the match—let's see what happens next time. I'm confident we'll get it again, let's go again. I am humble in victory or defeat no matter what. It's a sport at the end of the day, a gruesome sport, but it's a sport. So I respected it, I was defeated on the night. He jumped in to cause this chaos and went to attack but really he was trying to just hide away when he really didn't want anything."

McGregor said the situation escalated once Khabib leaped over the fence and began attacking members of his camp. According to McGregor's side of things, he saw Khabib's brother coming towards him as a "Christmas present."

"I saw this take place, I got up off the ground and said 'OK, now I’m back in the mix,' jumped on top of the cage, as I jumped on top of the cage, his brother came sprinting across and jumped up on top of the cage also to climb in and help him and join the fight," McGregor said. "I seen him there and it was like a Christmas present.

"He was right there, I smacked him right in the eye socket and we started fighting on top of the cage. It got broken up."

Once his initial fight was broken up, McGregor said he initially attempted to stay out of the fracas. Only once he was jumped by two more people did he wind up escalating the situation again:

“We ended up in the cage then, he was trying to get past the security. I was kind of just watching everything. I am very self-defense-minded through growing up. I know where my entrances and my exits are and I am very aware of my surroundings. When the fight was breaking out and I knew there were people in and out, there were a lot of rogue people and I wasn't aware of who was with who, who was with security, who's who?

"So I backed myself up against the cage wall, where I thought I was good. What happened was, two of his teammates ran and jumped over right behind me. For me, with my mindset, it was fascinating for me to watch that back because I got to a safe place, I was good. I got to a place where I was aware and I could see any incoming threat and deal with it. They came right over my back, right over my back. The first one, the Chechen man, ran in front of me and went over to the brother that got smacked and was like 'What happened' and then turned back and saw me. But I had already saw him so as he turned back. Boom! I smacked him. He wobbled. As I smacked him and rocked him, another one jumped over the back and he sly-hooked me from the side and then I covered up."

The original member of Khabib's camp who fought McGregor later got around security and then came after him.

"The final one was the original brother who was on the top of the cage, he broke free from the security, ran at 100 miles an hour at towards me," McGregor said. "He threw a right hand. As he threw that right hand I threw a left. Boom! There's an image, an aerial image, of the right hand just whipping by my face and my left hand just landing flush down the pipe! The final blow of the night! That's it. I win."

McGregor was suspended for six months and fined $50,000 for his part in the incident. He regained his eligibility in April, though he announced his "retirement" in March. Given his recent comments, McGregor's retirement is not expected to last, and a rematch with Khabib seems likely.

Khabib was suspended for nine months and given a $500,000 fine. He will regain his eligibility in July.