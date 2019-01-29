Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov Suspended, Fined for UFC 229 Brawl

Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

The punishments for Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor were decided upon Tuesday in the wake of the post-fight brawl that took place after Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor at UFC 229 in October.

The Nevada Athletic Commission agreed to a $500,000 fine and a nine-month suspension for Nurmagomedov, per Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times, though that suspension could potentially be reduced.

McGregor was fined $50,000 and suspended for six months, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com. Ariel Helwani of ESPN.com added McGregor would be cleared to return April 6, though Helwani added he was "hearing late spring/summer is more likely a timeframe for his return at this time."

McGregor was also put on notice about the outlandish and insensitive nature of his pre-fight promoting style:

Nurmagomedov's cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov and teammate Zubaira Tukhugov were also punished for their involvement in the brawl and each given a one-year suspension and $25,000 fine, per Marc Raimondi of MMAFighting.com.

Helwani noted he doesn't expect Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight before either of those suspensions, which are retroactive to the date of the fight, expires next October.