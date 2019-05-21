Reggie Wayne: Peyton Manning Will Own an NFL Team, Become 'Modern Jerry Jones'May 21, 2019
Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne doesn't envision Peyton Manning entering the NFL front-office ranks unless his one-time teammate has complete autonomy.
During an appearance on NFL Network, Wayne speculated that Manning would prefer to own a team and become a "new, modern Jerry Jones," where he is both the owner and general manager.
NFL Total Access @NFLTotalAccess
Would Peyton Manning want to be an NFL GM? @ReggieWayne_17 sees him as a "new, modern Jerry Jones" https://t.co/3niSJnk3Wm
