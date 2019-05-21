Reggie Wayne: Peyton Manning Will Own an NFL Team, Become 'Modern Jerry Jones'

Paul Abell/Associated Press

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne doesn't envision Peyton Manning entering the NFL front-office ranks unless his one-time teammate has complete autonomy.

During an appearance on NFL Network, Wayne speculated that Manning would prefer to own a team and become a "new, modern Jerry Jones," where he is both the owner and general manager.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.