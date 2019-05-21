Reggie Wayne: Peyton Manning Will Own an NFL Team, Become 'Modern Jerry Jones'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2019

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE NFL - Former NFL player Peyton Manning presents the Walter Payton NFL man of the year award at the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul Abell/Invision for NFL/AP Images)
Paul Abell/Associated Press

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne doesn't envision Peyton Manning entering the NFL front-office ranks unless his one-time teammate has complete autonomy.

During an appearance on NFL Network, Wayne speculated that Manning would prefer to own a team and become a "new, modern Jerry Jones," where he is both the owner and general manager.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Bucs Signing Ndamukong Suh

    Three-time All-Pro DL finalizing a 1-year deal with Tampa Bay

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Bucs Signing Ndamukong Suh

    Three-time All-Pro DL finalizing a 1-year deal with Tampa Bay

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pats Extending Edelman for 2-Years, $18M 💰

    Super Bowl MVP will likely now finish career in NE

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Pats Extending Edelman for 2-Years, $18M 💰

    Super Bowl MVP will likely now finish career in NE

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Most Important Training Camp Battle

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every Team's Most Important Training Camp Battle

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Mahomes Thinks He Can Throw Football 100 Yards 😲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mahomes Thinks He Can Throw Football 100 Yards 😲

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report