Potential 2019 Trade Deadline Packages for MLB's Top 20 Targets

0 of 20

Nick Wass/Associated Press

As the 2019 Major League Baseball season's July 31 trade deadline inches closer, a clear picture of which players will be available is beginning to form.

Let's find homes for them and imagine what they might bring back for their current clubs.

This list of 20 top trade candidates isn't exactly definitive—bigger names might become more available over time—but it's comprised of players who are likely to be involved in trade talks over the next two months.

Otherwise, this was about identifying a possible suitor for each player, and then using relevant precedents to narrow down what they might fetch in a trade. In most cases, we focused on prospects who might headline a larger trade package.

The players have been ranked according to their general desirability based on their track records, current talent level, age and contract status.

Note: For consistent reference, we've used MLB.com's prospect rankings.