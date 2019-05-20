Ernesto Valverde on Antoine Griezmann Transfer: 'We Have Already Made Contacts'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has confirmed the club has "already made contacts" with Atletico Madrid over the potential signing of Antoine Griezmann.

The forward confirmed last week that the 2018-19 season would be his last one at Atletico. That's despite the fact that Griezmann signed a new contract with the club last summer, having spurned an approach from the Blaugrana.

Once again, Barcelona have been strongly linked with a move for the France international, and after his side's 2-2 draw with Eibar on Sunday, Valverde confirmed the wheels have been put in motion regarding a transfer, per James Westwood of Goal:

"It is true we have already made contacts. It is true that contacts are ongoing, but the season isn’t over yet. We have the Copa Del Rey final still to play.

"We have the chance of winning two titles and we must try to focus on this issue. Afterwards we will have time for everything else—we won't say anything new when we are talking about players from other teams.

"We will see. He [Griezmann] is a great player. We’ve always said so."

At this point, it would be a big surprise if Griezmann didn't end up at the Camp Nou. According to Michael Butler of the Guardian, Barcelona are likely to pay £108 million to secure the services of the player.

The Champions League Twitter account relayed some of the striker's best moments in the competition for the capital club:

Per Squawka News, Atletico manager Diego Simeone recently detailed how difficult he thinks the striker will be to replace at the Wanda Metropolitano:

Since moving to Atletico in 2014, Griezmann has progressed into one of the best attacking players on the planet.

Playing in support of a centre-forward, he has showcased many positive facets. On the ball, Griezmann is direct and inventive, regularly making good decisions in dangerous parts of the pitch. Additionally, he works hard off the ball and is adept at playing in different positions.

The prospect of Griezmann linking with the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez is an ominous one for La Liga defenders.

However, Spanish football journalist Colin Millar said he isn't sure the signing of Griezmann would be a good move for the Blaugrana:

If Griezmann does move to Barcelona, there will be a huge expectation for him to perform and help take some of the attacking responsibility from Messi.

In terms of technical ability and in-game intelligence, Griezmann has the attributes to thrive at the Camp Nou. With Valverde's confirmation that talks are ongoing, this is a transfer you sense will be wrapped up sooner rather than later.