Dark-Horse NFL Teams That Could Make a Playoff Run in 2019

1 of 6

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Washington Redskins could end up being a bigger threat than most realize.

It's easy to forget last year's 7-9 Redskins were right in the playoff race in the NFC East when Alex Smith got hurt. They started the season 5-2 and even at one point in November boasted a 6-3 mark before things fell apart.

After the Redskins lost Smith, they worked through three additional quarterbacks to finish the season and slapped 20-plus players on injured reserve. An elite defense before injury had kept the Redskins afloat, as Smith wasn't anything particularly special (10 touchdowns, five interceptions) during the hot streak as he got accustomed to his new surroundings. No Redskins receivers finished with more than two touchdowns, and it took a 34-year-old Adrian Peterson rushing for 1,000 yards to keep things predictable.

That elite defense, especially up front with Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, is back. It added $84 million man Landon Collins as an upgrade at safety. And on the other side of the ball, if the Redskins can at least get game-manager-type play again from first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, returning players who didn't even play a snap last year such as second-round pick Derrius Guice could balance out the attack.

And the NFC East is always very much available. The Redskins were in it last year, and in 2019, New York is down; Philadelphia has to worry about health under center; and Dallas, while looking good, still split with Washington last year.