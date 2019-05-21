Dark-Horse NFL Teams That Could Make a Playoff Run in 2019

Dark-Horse NFL Teams That Could Make a Playoff Run in 2019May 21, 2019
The NFL offseason, particularly around the NFL draft, is high-optimism time for the fanbases of all 32 teams.
Understandably so, as the league clearly supports the idea of parity—not only in a promotional sense, but features of the league such as the salary cap and draft are structured around this idea. In other words, even dark-horse teams have a realistic shot at the playoffs each year.
Those dark-horse teams with a serious chance at a playoff run in 2019 aren't expected to win more than eight games based on odds and expected win totals. But the right mixture of added talent, coaching changes, players returning from injury and surrounding divisional outlook makes the following teams serious contenders to surprise with playoff berths in 2019.
Washington Redskins
The Washington Redskins could end up being a bigger threat than most realize.
It's easy to forget last year's 7-9 Redskins were right in the playoff race in the NFC East when Alex Smith got hurt. They started the season 5-2 and even at one point in November boasted a 6-3 mark before things fell apart.
After the Redskins lost Smith, they worked through three additional quarterbacks to finish the season and slapped 20-plus players on injured reserve. An elite defense before injury had kept the Redskins afloat, as Smith wasn't anything particularly special (10 touchdowns, five interceptions) during the hot streak as he got accustomed to his new surroundings. No Redskins receivers finished with more than two touchdowns, and it took a 34-year-old Adrian Peterson rushing for 1,000 yards to keep things predictable.
That elite defense, especially up front with Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, is back. It added $84 million man Landon Collins as an upgrade at safety. And on the other side of the ball, if the Redskins can at least get game-manager-type play again from first-round pick Dwayne Haskins, returning players who didn't even play a snap last year such as second-round pick Derrius Guice could balance out the attack.
And the NFC East is always very much available. The Redskins were in it last year, and in 2019, New York is down; Philadelphia has to worry about health under center; and Dallas, while looking good, still split with Washington last year.
Oakland Raiders
Jon Gruden's plan is so outlandish it might just work.
The Oakland Raiders only managed four wins last year but still aren't too far removed from the shocking 12-win performance in 2016. Things could get back to that level quickly if the plan all works out.
Said plan doesn't feature Khalil Mack or Amari Cooper as centerpieces, but it does have Antonio Brown—a weapon in the middle of his prime with 1,200-plus yards in every season dating back to 2013 with eight or more scores each year in that span.
He's going to open up a passing attack that still got 4,000-plus yards from Derek Carr last year, though he only mustered 19 touchdowns. That should change both because of Brown and smart additions like Tyrell Williams. Keep in mind the potential offensive line upgrade with the free-agent get of Trent Brown.
It should help that the Raiders won't be relying on a hodgepodge of names like Doug Martin and Marshawn Lynch again in the backfield, either. First-round pick Josh Jacobs should come in and balance things out.
Defensively, Mack's production isn't walking back through that door. But a slew of veteran linebacker adds and the combo of a free-agent splash like Lamarcus Joyner with first-round pick Johnathan Abram should have the secondary upgraded.
Granted, the AFC West is brutal, but producing three playoff teams wouldn't come as a shock, and there is always a regression candidate lurking somewhere. The Raiders have made enough gains in smart areas to be considered a playoff contender.
Cincinnati Bengals
Quiet doesn't mean ineffective.
One could argue the Cincinnati Bengals chased a Sean McVay-esque trend with the hiring of his understudy Zac Taylor as head coach. But any change has to be good change for a team that refused to move on from Marvin Lewis for 16 years.
Taylor is an offensive mind and inherits an incredible crop of talent returning for another go. A year ago, behind a bad offensive line, Joe Mixon ended up leading the AFC in rushing by season's end with 1,168 yards and eight scores over 14 games. A.J. Green missed time but is back, and Tyler Boyd had a breakout season with 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns.
Linebacker is still a weak point for the Bengals, but that's about it. Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap still head up a lethal pass rush only deepened with names like Carl Lawson and Sam Hubbard. The second still has elite outside corner shutdown potential with William Jackson, and we'd be talking about Jessie Bates as the best rookie safety from the 2018 class were it not for Derwin James. Keep in mind that while the unit was on pace to be historically bad last year, the Bengals fired a coordinator in the middle of the season and started to get back on track.
The Bengals hit the offseason and got their key free agents back (Tyler Eifert, Darqueze Dennard) and upgraded the offensive line with guard John Miller. They did the same in the first round with offensive tackle Jonah Williams.
It helps that the AFC North is a bit of a mess. Cleveland is hyped but unproven. Baltimore could regress if Lamar Jackson doesn't progress, and Pittsburgh lost a slew of talent. If the run-first approach works and the defense's play matches its talent level, Cincinnati could be headed back to the playoffs.
Detroit Lions
The hype levels never seemed to properly match the solid moves the Detroit Lions made this offseason to secure a playoff-contending setup around Matthew Stafford.
Stafford is at least partially to blame after his ho-hum season last year in which he threw for 3,777 yards and just 21 touchdowns. But he took 40 sacks, and the running game was uninspiring for the majority of the season.
The good news? Stafford's surrounding should see a significant bump with Danny Amendola now helping to time the offense and keep the chains moving. First-round pick T.J. Hockenson was the draft's most well-rounded tight end and should make up for the Eric Ebron gaffe. Going into his second year, Kerryon Johnson could morph into an outright star if he's allowed to handle the load after posting 641 yards and three scores on a 5.4 per-carry average over 10 games.
On the defensive side, Matt Patricia swapped out the randomness of Ezekiel Ansah for former Foxborough friend Trey Flowers, a disruptive but dominant all-around force who should change the complexion of his unit. The Lions should have one of the most dominant front sevens in all of football with Flowers, Damon Harrison, A'Shawn Robinson and Da'Shawn Hand, especially if 2018 first-round linebacker Jarrad Davis keeps improving.
After taking a quality-over-quantity approach, the Lions should be able to elbow for room with a Green Bay team breaking in a new head coach and a Minnesota team coping with all that money thrown at Kirk Cousins. Chicago could still be great, but another 12 wins isn't guaranteed either.
San Francisco 49ers
It's easy to forget Jimmy Garoppolo should be able to put up some fantastic numbers with Kyle Shanahan if he can stay on the field.
Garoppolo only suited up for three games last year, though, so it is understandable if most feel down on an offense that spent its time featuring Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard under center.
Yet, that offense returns Jerick McKinnon, who was also lost to injury. He'll team up with Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida, which should make for one of the NFL's deeper on-paper rotational backfields. Keep in mind that Garoppolo will get to spam the ball to Gronkowski-lite George Kittle, who put up 88 catches for 1,377 yards and five touchdowns without his starting passer last year. Rookie wideouts Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd deepen an underappreciated depth chart there too.
Even then, arguably the bigger gains came on the other side of the ball. Kwon Alexander has had his health issues lately, but he's a viable Reuben Foster replacement. Dee Ford arrives after a 13-sack season and will pair with No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa to form what could be one of the NFL's best pressure-creating tandems.
Topping it off is the AFC West, which has a rebuilding Arizona team, a Seattle team that keeps losing key contributors around Russell Wilson, and a Los Angeles team that just had its coaching staff plucked of talent. The tandem of health and selective upgrades could create a massive upgrade swing for the 49ers.
Carolina Panthers
It all comes down to Cam Newton, though for the Carolina Panthers, the savvy offseason moves sure don't hurt.
Newton's 2018 campaign was marred by a nerve issue in his shoulder. He still completed 67.9 percent of his passes with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, so positive vibes surrounding the issue are a good sign.
The Panthers went all-in around the idea of keeping him protected, too. Matt Paradis was a quiet free-agent win considering he's one of the top centers when healthy. Getting Daryl Williams back secures a tackle spot. Drafting Greg Little could secure another and enabled the Panthers to move on from the Matt Kalil problem.
Newton's weapons should only keep progressing, too. It isn't hyperbolic to suggest Christian McCaffrey's all-around game should have him in MVP chatter—he had 1,000 yards and seven scores last year and led the team in receiving with 107 catches. DJ Moore, the first-round pick in 2018, should keep progressing, as should Curtis Samuel.
This year's first-round pick, Brian Burns, should only make a strong pass rush featuring Mario Addison and Kawann Short all the more dangerous. An improved pressure rate will be pivotal in the pass-happy NFC South, though keep in mind Carolina started 6-2 last season before things went off the rails. With better injury luck, Newton and Co. could be on a similar trajectory in 2019.