Sudirman Cup 2019: Indonesia Cruises Past England in Sunday's Play

Sudirman Cup 2019: Indonesia Cruises Past England in Sunday's PlayMay 19, 2019
Indonesia eased to a 4-1 win over England at the 2019 Sudirman Cup on Sunday to go top of Group 1B in Nanning, China.
The Netherlands and Canada got their campaigns off to winning starts in Group 2 with 3-2 victories over Vietnam and Singapore, respectively.
The Netherlands are only second in Group 2A, though, as France beat the USA 4-1 to take top spot.
In the day's evening session, 10-time winners China are in action against Malaysia while Australia face off against New Zealand.
Here are the day's results, with some matches still to be played:
- Indonesia 4-1 England
- Chinese Taipei vs. Hong Kong
- China vs. Malaysia
- Netherlands 3-2 Vietnam
- France 4-1 USA
- Canada 3-2 Singapore
- Germany vs. Israel
- Ireland 5-0 Nepal
- Australia vs. New Zealand
- Macau 5-0 Greenland
Full results and standings can be found on the tournament's official website.
Monday Schedule
- Japan vs. Russia (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Sunday)
- Denmark vs. England (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
- South Korea vs. Hong Kong (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
- Netherlands vs. USA (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Sunday)
- France vs. Vietnam (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Sunday)
- Germany vs. Singapore (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
- Canada vs. Israel (6 p.m. local, 11 a.m. BST, 6 a.m. ET)
- Switzerland vs. Lithuania (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Sunday)
- Sri Lanka vs. Slovakia (11 a.m. local, 4 a.m. BST, 11 p.m. ET Sunday)
Sunday Recap
Indonesia entered their match boasting a 7-0 head-to-head record against England at the Sudirman Cup.
As such, it came as little surprise they eased to a comfortable victory to kick off their campaign.
Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo had too much for Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge, beating them 21-9, 21-18 in the opening game.
Gregoria Mariska Tunjung dispatched Abigail Holden in just 23 minutes in the second rubber, and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting similarly outclassed Toby Penty to seal the win in the third, producing some superb shots along the way:
BWF @bwfmedia
Incredible backhand lunge from Ginting 🇮🇩 clears the net and wins the point 🏸#TOTALBWFSC2019 #Nanning2019 https://t.co/srovRHppYp
England eventually pulled back a consolation in the final game through husband-and-wife duo Chris and Gabby Adcock, who saw off Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 21-17, 21-18.
Here's a look at some of the highlights:
On Monday, England will take on Denmark, against whom they also have a 0-7 head-to-head record.
Holders South Korea will also be in action, opening their title defence against Hong Kong.
