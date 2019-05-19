Highlights: Watch Peyton Manning's Nephew Arch Throw 3 TDs in High School Debut

May 19, 2019

COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 20: A bag of footballs on the sideline during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Byrd Stadium on October 20, 2012 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)
G Fiume/Getty Images

Arch Manning has yet to officially hit high school, but he's already carrying on the family tradition.

Arch, who is the son of Cooper Manning and nephew to Peyton and Eli Manning, played in a scrimmage Friday night for Isidore Newman School in New Orleans. Already standing 6'1", he had three touchdowns for the varsity team.

Garland Gillen of Fox 8 in New Orleans shared highlights from Manning's performance:

The 13-year-old certainly has large shoes to fill, and he's already following in Peyton and Eli's footsteps since they both played at Isidore Newman. According to 247Sports, the Ole Miss Rebels and Tennessee Volunteers have already shown a cursory level of interest in him as well.

Maybe by the time Arch is ready to hit the NFL, the New York Giants will finally be ready to move on from Eli.  

