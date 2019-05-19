Highlights: Watch Peyton Manning's Nephew Arch Throw 3 TDs in High School Debut

Highlights: Watch Peyton Manning's Nephew Arch Throw 3 TDs in High School DebutMay 19, 2019
Arch Manning has yet to officially hit high school, but he's already carrying on the family tradition.
Arch, who is the son of Cooper Manning and nephew to Peyton and Eli Manning, played in a scrimmage Friday night for Isidore Newman School in New Orleans. Already standing 6'1", he had three touchdowns for the varsity team.
Garland Gillen of Fox 8 in New Orleans shared highlights from Manning's performance:
Garland Gillen @garlandgillen
Arch Manning made his debut for the Newman varsity last night against Shaw. Manning threw 3 TD's in the contest, two caught by @Jmsj_1. The 6'1" QB will be a freshman this fall for the Greenies. @FOX8NOLA https://t.co/wdieQLZZ9p
The 13-year-old certainly has large shoes to fill, and he's already following in Peyton and Eli's footsteps since they both played at Isidore Newman. According to 247Sports, the Ole Miss Rebels and Tennessee Volunteers have already shown a cursory level of interest in him as well.
Maybe by the time Arch is ready to hit the NFL, the New York Giants will finally be ready to move on from Eli.
