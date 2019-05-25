Cody Rhodes Defeats Dustin Rhodes in Showdown at AEW Double or Nothing

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

In a battle of brothers, Cody defeated Dustin Rhodes at All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Dustin fought valiantly after getting busted open and kicked out of Cross Rhodes and a low blow, but Cody finally managed to put away his older brother with the move.

Prior to the match, Cody took a shot at WWE's Triple H by destroying a skull-emblazoned throne with a sledgehammer, which is The Game's weapon of choice:

While Cody used some dirty tactics to beat his brother, including having his wife, Brandi Rhodes, spear him outside the ring, the brothers made up after the match. Cody asked Dustin to be his tag team partner against The Young Bucks at Fight for the Fallen in Jacksonville, Florida, on July 13, and Dustin accepted.

Both Cody and Dustin are sons of the late, great "American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, and after facing each other on a few occasions in WWE, they went head-to-head with higher stakes than ever at Double or Nothing.

When the event was announced, questions swirled regarding who Cody's opponent would be. AEW held off on announcing it for quite some time, which was likely a logistical move since Dustin was still under contract with WWE.

Hints were dropped about a match between them on The Road to Double or Nothing YouTube series, including Cody's costume designer asking if she should avoid using gold, which was an obvious reference to Dustin's Goldust character.

Once Dustin's departure from WWE became official, the match against Cody was announced, and another huge bout was locked in for Double or Nothing.

Cody cut an engaging promo on YouTube toward his brother in which he laid out the reasoning behind the match. Rather than simply making it a family feud, he said he wanted to prove this era of wrestling is superior to the Attitude Era during which Dustin thrived the most.

While Cody and Dustin were no strangers to wrestling each other prior to Double or Nothing, their match on Saturday had a different feel. In WWE, their rivalry came when Cody was playing the role of Stardust, and it didn't feel as special as it should have.

At Double or Nothing, it was just Cody and Dustin locking horns at a huge event for a new company that has the makings of being the first true competition for WWE since WCW went out of business.

Cody and Dustin are following in the footsteps of their father, who was a huge part of the success of WCW and Jim Crockett Promotions before that. Wrestling is in their blood, and they laid it all on the line at Double or Nothing.

Cody used his youth and cunning to prevail over his older brother, but now that they appear to be on the same page, they could be a force in AEW's tag team division.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).