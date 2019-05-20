Ranking the NFL's Best Home Run Threats

0 of 10

To borrow a term from baseball, an NFL home run threat is quite rare.

The baseball term, though a mixed metaphor, is a bit fitting though. For a few select players who are dangerous with the ball in their hands, no matter the scenario or field position, a simple "touchdown" description doesn't do their talents justice.

Home run threats are all over the place in terms of style. Some wideouts are shifty, juking-defenders-out-of-cleats machines; others bully defensive backs at the high point of a target and after the catch. Some running backs are one-cut threats before kicking into gear; others mow over any defender in their way before ripping off massive gains.

Like anything at the NFL level, there isn't any one stat that can reliably predict if a player will be a home run threat. But a proven track record doesn't hurt, nor does a wicked combination of testing and measurement numbers.

The following players can score at a moment's notice and cause defensive coordinators to lose sleep.