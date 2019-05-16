Look: Colin Cowherd Texted Odell Beckham Jr. 'Congrats' Despite Past Criticism

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. posted multiple tweets in response to Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd's Thursday segment on The Herd highlighting the "top" 10 moments of the player's career, which included criticism of past on- and off-field events:

The ex-New York Giant specifically reposted a text conversation with Cowherd in which the media personality congratulated him after Big Blue traded him to Cleveland in March. In turn, Beckham questioned the difference between his private texts with Cowherd and the host's public criticism:

Beckham was the subject of more Cowherd commentary in April, as the host said the three-time Pro Bowler didn't want to play for the Browns:

That led Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has also been on the wrong end of Cowherd's takes, to defend his new No. 1 wideout:

Cleveland has developed into one of the league's greatest attractions over the past year with charismatic and talented players such as Beckham and Mayfield helping form a potential breakout team that now ranks fifth on the Super Bowl odds ledger, per Vegas Insider.

The Browns will be a daily topic of NFL conversation in and out of the season, even with Week 1 over three months away. In other words, don't be surprised if we see more player-media interactions going forward regardless of how Cleveland's season turns out.