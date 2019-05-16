Look: Colin Cowherd Texted Odell Beckham Jr. 'Congrats' Despite Past Criticism

Look: Colin Cowherd Texted Odell Beckham Jr. 'Congrats' Despite Past CriticismMay 16, 2019
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. posted multiple tweets in response to Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd's Thursday segment on The Herd highlighting the "top" 10 moments of the player's career, which included criticism of past on- and off-field events:
Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd
Top 10 moments of Odell Beckham Jr.'s career according to @ColinCowherd https://t.co/O3len4ppzk
The ex-New York Giant specifically reposted a text conversation with Cowherd in which the media personality congratulated him after Big Blue traded him to Cleveland in March. In turn, Beckham questioned the difference between his private texts with Cowherd and the host's public criticism:
Odell Beckham Jr @obj
NOWWWW UVE GONE TOOOO FAR.... bro I understand nobody listens to ur show but stop using my name to get clout bro, I let u say and do whatever u want but uve gone to far now. So heres the attention U wanted and desperately needed i see. I had respect for u after talkin on the ph. https://t.co/410xdI8ua6
Odell Beckham Jr @obj
This is the shxt I be talkin bout wit the bold tv people who see u in person and have completely different convos 😂😂. Alllll of those moments got better ratings and attention than any of ur shows ever. And that’s not somethin im braggin about cause im not “proud” of those. https://t.co/410xdI8ua6 https://t.co/2atNjBZOTI
Odell Beckham Jr @obj
But I honestly I really hate to even give u this spotlight. Just put some respect on my name as ur talkin bout me and my family to booost ur TV shows and ratings. If I was GREAT then u and others wouldn’t talk about me this much. I DONT hear much talk bout anybody else at All. https://t.co/410xdI8ua6
Odell Beckham Jr @obj
Next time I have media, ima make sure I put an end to all of this. Just don’t be putting shxt out on social media u WOULD NOT say to my face or in person ... u really scary😭😭 https://t.co/410xdI8ua6
Beckham was the subject of more Cowherd commentary in April, as the host said the three-time Pro Bowler didn't want to play for the Browns:
FOX Sports @FOXSports
"Nobody will be honest about this Cleveland thing. It has a chance to be a complete and utter dumpster fire... Odell didn't want to go here, the owner is a control freak, John Dorsey is a control freak, Freddie Kitchens could be over his head..." — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/Igr7uuhrYn
That led Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has also been on the wrong end of Cowherd's takes, to defend his new No. 1 wideout:
Baker Mayfield @bakermayfield
@FOXSports @ColinCowherd Come to Cleveland and ask O if he actually likes it. Just because you say you have a source doesn’t mean you’re not full of BS. And while you’re at it... come see if I’m a baby... #10ToesDown
Cleveland has developed into one of the league's greatest attractions over the past year with charismatic and talented players such as Beckham and Mayfield helping form a potential breakout team that now ranks fifth on the Super Bowl odds ledger, per Vegas Insider.
The Browns will be a daily topic of NFL conversation in and out of the season, even with Week 1 over three months away. In other words, don't be surprised if we see more player-media interactions going forward regardless of how Cleveland's season turns out.
