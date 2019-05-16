Brooks Koepka Ties PGA Championship Record with 1st-Round 63 at Bethpage Black

Brooks Koepka Ties PGA Championship Record with 1st-Round 63 at Bethpage BlackMay 16, 2019
Brooks Koepka set a course record at Bethpage Black and tied a tournament record Thursday when he shot 63 in the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship, per ESPN.
The event's defending champion had no bogeys and seven birdies in the round to get to seven strokes under par to begin the tournament. No one else in the morning session was better than three-under.
Koepka was especially impressive with his putter during the round, sinking several long opportunities for birdie:
Brooks Koepka (-5) is off and running at Bethpage Black. 🔥 #PGAChamp https://t.co/rTnFOurNQy
The largest 18-hole lead in PGA Championship history is three. @BKoepka is up by four. #LiveUnderPar https://t.co/SYcg2W3EO7
Per PGATour.com, he gained 3.273 strokes in the round on the green alone.
Even though Bethpage Black is proving to be as difficult a course as it was at the 2002 and 2009 U.S. Open tournaments, Koepka has made it look easy.
His performance continues an outstanding run both at the PGA Championship and majors overall:
More on @BKoepka - he's the first player to record multiple 63s in any single major; 3rd to record multiple 63s in majors in his career, joining Greg Norman and Vijay Singh, and 1st to ever shoot 63 or better in a major in consecutive years.
If you go back to the start of the 2017 U.S. Open, Brooks Koepka's scoring average in major rounds: 69.03. He's 52-under during that span, with two rounds of 63 and seven rounds of 66 or lower. In his 29 rounds during that run, he's broke 70 in 17 of them.
The 29-year-old has already won three major titles—the 2018 PGA Championship, 2018 U.S. Open and 2017 U.S. Open—and finished tied for second at the Masters this season.
He also recently said his goal is to get to "double digits" in major wins, per Ben Everill of PGATour.com.
While this would put Koepka among the best all time, he is certainly on his way considering how well he has played.
Live Leaderboard from Bethpage Black