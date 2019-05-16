TMZ: Ric Flair 'Rushed' to Hospital After 'Very Serious' Medical Emergency

TMZ: Ric Flair 'Rushed' to Hospital After 'Very Serious' Medical EmergencyMay 16, 2019
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was reportedly rushed to an Atlanta-area hospital Thursday morning after a medical emergency.
According to TMZ Sports, Flair's situation is said to be "very serious," although specifics regarding his condition were not immediately available.
Flair, who was placed in a medically induced coma for 11 days in 2017 after suffering a ruptured intestine, was reportedly treated at an emergency room Thursday.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
