TMZ: Ric Flair 'Rushed' to Hospital After 'Very Serious' Medical Emergency

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was reportedly rushed to an Atlanta-area hospital Thursday morning after a medical emergency.

According to TMZ Sports, Flair's situation is said to be "very serious," although specifics regarding his condition were not immediately available.

Flair, who was placed in a medically induced coma for 11 days in 2017 after suffering a ruptured intestine, was reportedly treated at an emergency room Thursday.

