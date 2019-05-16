TMZ: Ric Flair 'Rushed' to Hospital After 'Very Serious' Medical Emergency

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2019

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Professional wrestler Ric Flair of 'ESPN's 30 for 30:
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was reportedly rushed to an Atlanta-area hospital Thursday morning after a medical emergency.

According to TMZ Sports, Flair's situation is said to be "very serious," although specifics regarding his condition were not immediately available.

Flair, who was placed in a medically induced coma for 11 days in 2017 after suffering a ruptured intestine, was reportedly treated at an emergency room Thursday.

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

