UEFA Women's Champions League Final: How to Watch, Previewing Lyon vs. Barcelona

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

The highest achievement in European women's club soccer comes down to this Saturday as three-time defending champion Lyon takes on Barcelona in the UEFA Women's Champions League Final.

Below you can find information on Lyon vs. Barcelona date and kickoff times, how to watch and live stream the match in the United States, and a preview for their decisive matchup.

Lyon vs. Barcelona: Schedule, date, kickoff time

The final of the UEFA Women's Champions League between Lyon and Barcelona from Groupama Arena in Budapest, Hungary kicks off Saturday, May 18 at noon ET.

If there is no winner after 90 minutes in Budapest, the teams will play an additional 30 minutes in extra time. If still tied, the match will be decided with a penalty shootout.

Lyon vs. Barcelona: How to Watch and Stream in the U.S.

The final of the UEFA Women's Champions League between Lyon and Barcelona can be streamed live for free on B/R Live.

The Lyon vs. Barcelona live stream on B/R Live will also feature the post-match trophy and medal presentations.

Lyon vs. Barcelona: Match Preview

Both clubs have been in terrific form as of late. Although Barcelona couldn't manage to win Spain's Primera Division as they came in second by six points to Atletico Madrid, they still closed out the remainder of their schedule with wins in 12 of their last 13 matches as they prepare for their first UWCL final.

They're led by forward Alexia Putellas, who scored 17 goals between the domestic league and UWCL this season. Another standout performer is goalkeeper Sandra Panos, who was the best keeper in Spain this past season in terms of fewest goals allowed per match (0.41 goals conceded per match average over 30 games). She's managed to keep a clean sheet in seven of Barca's eight UWCL matches, with her side outscoring their competition 18-3 in that span.

Just look at this absurd save Panos made in the semifinals against Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Lyon is having a season for the record books. The French side is yet to lose in any competition this season as they've won a remarkable 32 of 35 total matches. The only blemish on their UWCL resume is a draw in the second leg of the semifinals against Chelsea.

A dynamic duo up top leads the way for Lyon as Eugenie Le Sommer and Ada Hegerberg, two of the top ten all-time scorers in the UWCL, scored a combined 33 league goals in the Division 1 Feminine to propel Lyon to their thirteenth straight domestic league title. A win on Saturday would give the club their fourth straight UWCL title and sixth overall, the most of any team. They've outscored European foes 29-5 in just eight matches this season.

Club legend Wendie Renard, who has been with Lyon since 2006, is set to make history in Budapest win or lose.