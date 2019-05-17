An Early Look at NFL's Next Wave of Head Coaching Candidates

0 of 8

The template for top NFL coaching candidates is obvious: organizations want young, offensive-minded head coaches to keep up with the game's evolving passing concepts. Preferably, candidates have some experience either developing quarterbacks or playing the position.

Or, they just need to know the Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay in some way.

A handful of upcoming candidates qualify.

Not every individual fits neat little boxes, though. Some of the game's best coordinators and/or position coaches aren't in their 30s and don't teach quarterbacks. This doesn't make them any less of a candidate.

Every owner and front-office member has preferences, but the goal remains the same: find the right person for the job. NFL head coaches are CEOs, not glorified coordinators. The right personality is needed to lead professional athletes and handle game-day pressure.

The New England Patriots' Bill Belichick never played at the professional level (or even at a major collegiate program), has a defensive background and failed at his first stop. Yet, he's the most successful head coach of all time.

The following eight coaches are counted among the best and brightest options. Retreads need not apply.